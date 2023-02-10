Day'Ron Sharpe with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls
Day'Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/09/2023
Day'Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/09/2023
The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
The NBA trade deadline helped the Warriors cut down on hefty luxury tax bill this season and next.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers on Thursday.
Days after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving debuted for the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Gary Payton II reportedly is a Warrior again, and Dub Nation couldn't be any happier.
Second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points per game
The Pacers acquired Bucks forward Jordan Nwora as part of a three-team trade that sent Jae Crowder from the Nets to the Bucks.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Ja Morant previously believed he and the Grizzlies would be just fine as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. Now that doesn't appear to be the case.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
Dario Saric is averaging a career-low 5.8 points in 37 games (12 starts) this season after missing all last season returning from a torn right ACL.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers play in a primetime game on TNT. Here's what you should know about LeBron James, the Bucks injury report, trades and more.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.