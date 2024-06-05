Dayot Upamecano withdraws from France’s Euros warm-up game through injury

France have received a scare ahead of Euro 2024. During Wednesday’s Euros match against Luxembourg, Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano (25) withdrew due to injury.

Upamecano started alongside Ibrahima Konaté in a game that France ultimately won 3-0. The defender was rarely phased with Luxembourg posing little threat offensively. However, Upamecano did not return to the pitch after half-time with Didier Deschamps choosing to replace him with Arsenal’s William Saliba, who has often been overlooked by the manager of L’Équipe de France.

Broadcaster TF1 revealed in the second half that Upamecano had been withdrawn after reporting discomfort in his left thigh. It will be a worry for Les Bleus, who have just one more game, against Canada, before Euro 2024. Les Bleus open their campaign with a match against Austria on 17th June. The severity of Upamecano’s injury has not yet been ascertained but tests will follow and there will be more clarity in the coming hours and days.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle