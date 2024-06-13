Dayot Upamecano says Bayern Munich future will be decided post-Euro 2024

Dayot Upamecano (25) endured a difficult end to the campaign at Bayern Munich and in the wake of the conclusion of the Bundesliga season, L’Équipe threw into question the Frenchman’s future at the Bavarian club.

Bayern Munich are clear in their stance – they don’t want to sell Upamecano, who view the former RB Leipzig defender as a player to build around. Vincent Kompany has made retaining him a priority, whereas his centre-back partners, Matthijs De Ligt and Kim Min-Jae could be allowed to leave if a reasonable offer arrives.

However, Upamecano himself, who has spent three years at Bayern Munich, may be open to a new experience, as reported by L’Équipe. That is despite him possessing a contract that runs until 2026. However, for now, Upamecano’s focus is elsewhere. The centre-back is almost guaranteed to be a starter for France in the upcoming Euro 2024 campaign and as a result, his full focus is on international duty.

“My future? I am focused on the Euros and we’ll see at the end of the Euros with Bayern,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday. For the next few weeks, the Frenchman’s club future will remain in suspense.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle