FOLLOW LIVE:

U.S. Open second-round updates: Will anyone separate from pack in Brookline?

Daymon David returns to Oregon after entering transfer portal

Andy Patton
·1 min read

The depth in the secondary for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks just got a nice boost with the news that sophomore Daymon Davis – who initially entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 5 – will return to Eugene this upcoming season, according to 247Sports.

Davis appeared in nine games for the Ducks as a true freshman in 2021, recording three tackles. He was injured during spring camp and wasn’t able to practice with the team and the new coaching staff, and ultimately ended up entering the portal.

Davis then explored his options, which included taking a visit to Tallahassee and the Seminoles of Florida State before deciding to stick with the Ducks.

Davis helps provide depth to a position group that lost Verone McKinley III to the NFL this spring, but otherwise retained a large portion of their core from last year’s team – including Trikweze Bridges, Bryan Addison, Jamal Hill, Bennett Williams, and Steve Stephens IV.

Davis will return to Eugene with three years of eligibility remaining and will look to crack the rotation under Lanning in his second season in Eugene.

List

Ducks trending in a big way for trio of 5-star recruits ahead of major recruiting weekend

Recommended Stories