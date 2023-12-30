The day after: Wrapping up Notre Dame’s 2023 season after Sun Bowl blowout victory

Although Notre Dame football fell a bit short of its main goal of making the College Football Playoff, the foundation for future success was made.

The Irish ended their 2023 season on an extremely high note, blowing out Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 40-8. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program heading in the right direction, as the transfer portal additions along with the recruiting success will help fuel Notre Dame for the years to come.

The bowl victory will springboard the Irish into the 2024 season, and I have plenty of thoughts on the Sun Bowl victory along with the future of the Notre Dame program.

Where are the Marcus Freeman haters now?

After the losses to Ohio State and Clemson, many fans questioned if Freeman was ready to take the Irish program to the next level. At this point all of those haters don’t have much to say. Almost every question was answered on Friday afternoon, setting Notre Dame up for sustained success for the years to come. Freeman was the right choice and we are seeing his development into an elite coach right in front of our eyes.

What to do with Steve Angeli?

Did Notre Dame jump the gun by adding Riley Leonard via the transfer portal? It’s a bit too early to say that, but the job shouldn’t just be handed over to him. Angeli showed that he is more than capable of leading the Irish offense, and what was once a position of question, is now strength. The recruitment of high-level players at quarterback continues and now Notre Dame may have one of the deepest rooms in the country entering the 2024 season.

Offensive line concerns?

This might be the only position where the Irish aren’t completely confident in. The line did make strides over the course of the Sun Bowl, and there are plenty of players who can do the job. There is so much talent on the line, but the only issue is experience. Multiple players got that on Friday and the confidence should be growing. If they continue their upward trend, this won’t be a question at all entering next season.

Notre Dame’s depth is impressive

The difference between the Irish and the elite programs of college football had been depth, but on Friday, Notre Dame showed they have caught up. Freeman deserves a ton of credit here, as his recruiting prowess has quickly brought the program into the realm of those other championship caliber teams. This depth will only get better going forward, and it also is setting up Notre Dame for much more successful seasons.

Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price

Audric Estime leaving allowed the Irish to showcase that depth, as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both showed they could be the bell cow at running back. Both scored in the Sun Bowl, and the highlight of each players performance was completely different. Price’s 54-yard jaunt was extremely impressive, finding a hole on the right side and outrunning the Beaver defense. As for Love, his catch and score was elite, showing he’s a complete back. Either can start next season, and both should get plenty of playing time.

More on Jeremiyah Love

I couldn’t help but think while watching Love in the Sun Bowl that he was exactly what we all thought Chris Tyree would be. The former Irish back / wide receiver scratched the surface of his talent during his time in South Bend. Love is a bigger version of Tyree, explosive as a ball carrier and pass catcher. There is no doubt in my mind that as a sophomore, Love will break out on the national scene as one of the best all-around backs in the country.

Notre Dame’s 2024 season outlook

A deeper dive of this subject will be made during the offseason, but at this point, the Irish are almost a shoo-in to make the expanded College Football Playoff field. Unfortunately due to the rules, they won’t be able to earn a first-round bye, but finishing in the top 8 and hosting a game in Notre Dame Stadium is extremely attainable. The raucous environment will give the Irish a leg up over any opponent. The 2024 season is setting up to be a very prosperous one for the Irish.

