A day for winners, each and every one

Apr. 27—Tennis ball throws and a relay race were just two of the events held Tuesday, April 23, as dozens of local athletes competed in the Athens-Limestone Track & Field Special Olympics. A full day of activities got under way as children and adults with special abilities, regardless of mobility, from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and Birdie Thornton Center came to test a day of track and field trials at Athens Stadium.

"This is a special day when our schools and community come together to support children and adults with special abilities," said Jessica Lynn, Athens City Schools Exceptional Services coordinator.

The day was a preliminary event for kids in the Exceptional Needs Program as Tuesday's top competitors will move on to May's Alabama Special Olympics.

ACS also posted, "We are so very proud of the athletes who participated in the annual Athens-Limestone County Track and Field Special Olympics! These stars were shining bright on this beautiful day! Special thanks to all who helped to make this amazing day possible!"