Day two mock draft as plenty of talent remains on the board

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books as the Cleveland Browns watched it play out without a pick until the third round. The first draft round brought a ton of excitement with several unexpected picks and many teams moving around. There is still a ton of talent left on the board as the Browns prepare to make two third-round selections if they don’t decide to trade picks. Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims, and a plethora of pass rushers like Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig could be on the board.

The plan shouldn’t change after night one the team still could use more playmaking in the passing attack and more depth on the defensive line opposite Myles Garrett on the edge.

Round 3, Pick 74: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Browns 2023 NFL draft Marvin Mims Nick Herbig

Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns offense has added speed already this off-season but the upside of Marvin Mims is too much to pass up here. Mims has elite speed running a 4.38 40-yard dash and can win with quick acceleration and elusiveness in the open field. He may be an undersized player but he doesn’t play small as a player that can elevate to get the ball and make tough catches.

Round 3, Pick 98: Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin

Browns 2023 NFL draft Marvin Mims Nick Herbig

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig

221112 Wisc Iowa Fb 018 Jpg

If you’re looking for an explosive pass rusher who can win with power and a great pass rush plan Nick Herbig is the prospect for you. He is undersized at the position but he can be a stand-up rusher or a strong-sized linebacker that can drop in coverage.

He has excellent hands, a few different pass-rush moves to win with, and an impressive motor. His size means he likely has a limited role but in terms of pass rush boost off the bench Herbig would fit that role perfectly.

