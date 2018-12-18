A day after trading for him, Suns waive G Austin Rivers

The Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Austin Rivers #1 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 14, 2018 at Barclays Center in New York, NY. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Austin Rivers, a day after he was obtained in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

In a deal finalized over the weekend and announced Monday, the Suns acquired Rivers and Kelly Oubre from the Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

If he clears waivers, Rivers becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rivers appeared in 29 games for Washington, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the field. He averaged 15.1 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers, the 10th overall pick in the draft by New Orleans in 2012, is the son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

