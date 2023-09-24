The day after: Thoughts on Notre Dame’s gut wrenching loss to Ohio State

It’s not easy to wake up the day after a Notre Dame football loss, there’s no easy way to put it. That was difficult to stomach.

This loss will stick out for a while, a missed opportunity to get a signature program win, one that could have helped catapult the Irish into the upper echelon of college football hierarchy.

That time will have to wait (see more on that below), as we continue to stew over what could have been last night against Ohio State. It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the game’s final whistle blew, but plenty of thoughts regarding Notre Dame have stuck out in my mind since then. Here they are.

This is a very good team

Thoughts

Moral victories don’t count for anything, but this team showed that they are among the best in the country, even with a loss. College football this year has plenty of parity, there is no team that really stands out from the pack. It hurts to lose, but there is no one saying that the Irish didn’t belong on the field with Ohio State. If anything, these two teams were pretty equal.

College Football Playoff outlook

Thoughts

It’s not out of the question for Notre Dame to be considered one of the four schools to get a berth later this year. The problem with this loss is that the margin for error becomes much slimmer, the Irish now need to win out. The strength of schedule is there, as Duke replaces Clemson as a marquee matchup so that’s not a question. The Tigers still might figure it out by the time that Notre Dame travels to South Carolina, would could add to strenght of schedule. However, this weekend was a quality loss and all the goals are still on the table.

Quick turnaround

FOR THE FIRST TIME … DURHAM HERE WE COME! 🗣️ Week 5: @NDFootball at @DukeFOOTBALL 👏 pic.twitter.com/pbBeeBS0MG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

Emotionally, this game was so draining, and college football comes at you quick. As we found out late last night, ESPN College GameDay is staying with the Irish as they head to Durham, North Carolina to take on a ranked Duke squad. There is not much time for this team to deal with this loss, they have to get back to work and focus on the Blue Devils and get back on track.

Offensive game plan

Go crazy 8️⃣8️⃣ Wild one-handed catch by Mitch Evans#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Un261cXjry — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 23, 2023

Thoughts

Back to last night, the offense looked different than they had in the previous four games. Quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t look like himself, could the knee have been a bigger issue than we knew about? The downfield passing game was non-existent, the wide receivers couldn’t get separation against the Buckeye secondary. Knee again? All of the big plays were throws underneath with room to run. This should have been replicated all night. The adjustments made in the second half were great, but too late.

Finishing on offense

Hartman to Flores YOU GOTTA LOVE IT#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/okss95DTqp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

The offense had a chance to ice the game with just over 4 minutes left. They went five plays for 16 yards, took 2:46 off the clock, giving Ohio State 65 yards until the end zone with 1:26 left in the game. They obviously needed every last second to score, but what if the offense had run the clock just a few extra seconds. The game is over. It goes back to the play calling, Gerad Parker made some odd calls late. Throwing on second down, stopping the clock was a huge mistake. I get relying on your defense, but when you have a chance to finish the game off without their offense seeing the field again, you have to call your best plays and it didn’t seem like those were them.

Finishing on defense

THE IRISH DEFENSE SAYS NO 🔥🔥🔥#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/RG9SKCiKrx — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

It wasn’t just the offense that had a chance to close this game out, the defense had their shot as well. Three third-and-long attempts were converted, one each for 10, 7, and 19 yards. The fourth down conversion hurt too, that one the Buckeyes had to get seven yards. Multiple people have pointed out that safety DJ Brown should have picked off that pass over the middle, but if they could have held stopped them on fourth down one play earlier, it wouldn’t have mattered. The 10 players on the field for the last two plays was a huge blunder in an important spot. That’s on the coaches. When the defense needed a stop, they couldn’t get it and cost them the game.

The program is close

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman is here. “We are disappointed, but we have to get back to work.” pic.twitter.com/FesDDLOxzA — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

Bigger picture with this Notre Dame program and Marcus Freeman will have this team constantly in the CFP for the foreseeable future. Ohio State out-recruits the majority of Power Five programs, and the Irish just went toe-to-toe with them. A few more cycles and the Irish will be on the same talent plain. It’s a cloudy weekend, but the future is very bright.

