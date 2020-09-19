On this day: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger took the field and gave Pittsburgh life

It wasn’t quite how Bill Cowher envisioned introducing Ben Roethlisberger to regular-season action. The plan to ease in the rookie via instances where the Steelers dominated the scoreboard was squashed Week 2 of the 2004 season.

Unfortunately for Roethlisberger, it was the flip side of the projected scenario — 0-13 was far from the domination Cowher pictured for his newly-drafted QB. But it worked out. And for the better.

It was Sept. 19, 2004, in the second quarter of a critical rumble with the rival Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Tommy Maddox was knocked out of the game with a sack-fumble by cornerback Gary Baxter.

Revealed later, Maddox had a torn ligament and tendon damage in his elbow, sidelining him six weeks.

The 22-year-old Roethlisberger, drafted by the Steelers 11th-overall only a few months earlier, was about to come off the bench for the first (and last) time.

Maddox’s fumble was recovered by lineman Terrell Suggs and returned 24 yards to the Steelers 1-yard line. Jamal Lewis ran it in, and, just like that, Pittsburgh was down by 20 with not so much as a field goal on the scoreboard.

With little time to get Roethlisberger warmed up, the Steelers ran the ball on five consecutive plays and punted. As the rookie physically and mentally prepared on the sideline, the defense kept Baltimore from inflicting further damage on their ensuing drive.

The Steelers had good field position for Roethlisberger’s first go, as Ravens punter Dave Zastudil sent the ball down the field just 31 yards.

From Pittsburgh’s 41-yard line, the quarterback we would soon dub “Big Ben” went to work. Roethlisberger’s first pass, intended for Plaxico Burress, was incomplete. His second, intended for Hines Ward, was intercepted.

Welcome to the NFL

Roethlisberger quickly shook off the rookie nerves during Baltimore’s 3-and-out drive.

While his second drive resulted in a punt, Ben did manage to go 2-for-2. The first play of his next drive resulted in a sack for an 11-yard loss. The sack affected his game for the better, however, as Roethlisberger’s two subsequent passes were complete, the second a 58-yard bomb to a smiling Ward on a critical 3rd-and-long.

After a Duce Staley run for no gain, it was second down and three to go when Roethlisberger dropped back and threw his first career touchdown to Antwan Randel El for Pittsburgh’s first points of the day.

Ben’s second touchdown was a 12-yarder to Ward, followed on the next drive by his second interception, returned 51-yards for a touchdown.

Despite the two picks, Roethlisberger showed a veteran’s poise under high-pressure circumstances. He finished the game with two touchdowns, 176 yards, and a passer rating of 83.

