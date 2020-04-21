This day in sports: Rosie Ruiz tries to pull a 'fast one' in Boston Marathon

Rosie Ruiz is shown moments after crossing the finish line as the apparent women's race winner of the 84th Boston Marathon on April 21, 1980. Ruiz was later stripped of her race title after it was determined she had not run the entire race. (David Madison / Getty Images)

Rosie Ruiz tried to pull a fast one in the Boston Marathon on this date in 1980 when she jumped into the race a half-mile from the finish line, well ahead of the lead women runners.

Ruiz, 26, from New York, was awarded the winner’s medal and laurel wreath after “setting” what was thought to be a record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds.

But other runners could not remember seeing her in the race and officials could not spot her in television footage and photos. She was disqualified eight days later and the victory was awarded to Canada’s Jacqueline Gareau.

In baseball games postponed by the pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to start six-game trip with the first of three games against the Nationals in Washington. The Angels were set to play the second of three against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1951 — Bob Davies' two foul shots and Jack Coleman's layup give the Rochester Royals a 79-75 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the NBA championship. Arnie Risen scores 24 and Davies adds 20 for Rochester, which shoots 38% from the field.

1967 — After 737 straight games, the Dodgers are rained out for the first time since they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The storm not only washes out the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but also a top-flight pitching matchup — Don Drysdale vs. Bob Gibson.

1975 — Bill Rodgers breaks the Boston Marathon record with a winning time of 2:09:55, knocking 35 seconds off the mark set by Ron Hill in 1970. Rodgers takes advantage of a blustery northwest tailwind and rides it to the fifth fastest world clocking ever.

1994 — Eddie Murray sets a major league record at the Metrodome in Minneapolis with his 11th switch-hit home run game, hitting one left-handed and another right-handed, as the Cleveland Indians beat the Twins 10-6. Murray, in the lineup as the designated hitter, breaks the mark established by Mickey Mantle in 1964.

1995 — Utah, considered an underdog to stronger teams from host Georgia, Alabama and UCLA, continues its domination of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, winning its ninth national title since the event began in 1982 with a score of 196.650. Alabama and Michigan tie for second at 196.425.

1996 — The Chicago Bulls wrap up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision over the Washington Bullets. The Bulls broke the record of 69 wins set by the Lakers in the 1971-72 season. Jordan also establishes an NBA record when he wins his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record of seven.

2001 — In one of the most shocking upsets, Hasim Rahman flattens Lennox Lewis with a stunning right-hand punch near the end of the fifth round and wins the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles at Brakpan, South Africa. The blow puts in jeopardy a potential $100-million bout between Lewis and Mike Tyson.

2002 — Rafael Furcal ties a modern record and becomes the first Braves player in 46 years to hit three triples in a game as Atlanta beats the Florida Marlins 4-2 at Turner Field. Furcal goes three-for-five and scores three runs.

2002 — Iva Majoli, ranked 58th in the world, is the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA top-tier tournament when she beats Patty Schnyder on clay 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the final of the Family Circle Cup, her first singles title since the 1997 French Open. Schnyder had upset No. 1 Jennifer Capriati in the semifinals.

2012 — Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox pitches a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners. Humber strikes out nine in the 4-0 victory at Safeco Field in Seattle. It is the 21st perfect game in major league history.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press.