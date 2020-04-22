This day in sports: Dodgers' Sandy Koufax delivers another masterful performance

Dodgers starter Sandy Koufax pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the 1966 World Series. (Associated Press)

The Chicago Cubs must have thought Sandy Koufax was slipping when he gave up a run on this date in 1966 to a team he had shut out and pitched a perfect game against the previous season.

The last-place Cubs, tagged by The Times’ beat writer Frank Finch as “Leo Durocher’s cellar champs,” strung together three singles in the fourth inning to tie the score on a chilly day at Wrigley Field.

But Koufax pitched out of the jam and went on to strike out 11 in a 2-1 Dodgers win. It was the 83rd time that the masterful left-hander reached double digits in strikeouts, a feat he accomplished 19 times against the Cubs during his career.

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled Wednesday to play the Nationals at Washington in the second game of a three-game series. The Angels had a day-game date with the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1970 — Tom Seaver of the New York Mets ties a major league record when he strikes out 19 San Diego Padres, including the last 10, at Shea Stadium. Seaver joins Steve Carlton, who set the mark a year earlier against the Mets. Seaver and Carlton share the record until Roger Clemens strikes out 20 in 1986.

1988 — New Jersey's Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record, scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals. The eight points are one more than the record set by Wayne Gretzky. Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux matched the mark in 1989.

1993 — Seattle’s Chris Bosio pitches a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Kingdome. Bosio walks his first two batters then is perfect the rest of the way. A sparkling play by shortstop Omar Vizquel ends the game.

1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women's all-around title for the second consecutive year at the world gymnastics championships at Brisbane, Australia. The last woman to win consecutive all-around titles was Ludmilla Tourischeva of the Soviet Union in 1970 and 1974. Miller also wins the beam title with a near-perfect performance.

1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield in 12 rounds to win the IBF and WBA boxing titles in Las Vegas, making him the first left-handed heavyweight champion. Holyfield is forced into a temporary retirement after a post-fight exam reveals a cardiac disorder, which later turns out to be erroneous.

2000 — Phoenix and San Antonio tie a record for fewest points scored in an NBA playoff opener when the Suns beat the Spurs 72-70. The 142 points tie the mark set by Atlanta and Detroit on May 12, 1995.

2006 — New Jersey takes advantage of several New York Rangers’ visits to the penalty box by scoring a Stanley Cup playoffs-record five power-play goals in a 6-1 win in the Eastern Conference series. Patrik Elias scores two of the power-play goals in the Devils’ 12th straight victory.

2007 — The Red Sox tie a major league record by hitting four consecutive home runs in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek all connect in a span of 13 pitches off starter Chase Wright in the third inning. Varitek’s blast gives the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

2008 — John Smoltz becomes the 16th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fans Washington’s Felipe Lopez in the third inning at Atlanta. Smoltz strikes out 10 but is out-pitched by the Nationals’ John Lannan in the Braves' 6-0 loss.

2018 — Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishkori 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to extend his Open-era record for wins at the same event to 11. The victory comes 13 years after his first at the Monaco tournament.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press