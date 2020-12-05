On this day: Semi Ojeleye born; Larry Bird triple-double vs. Hornets

On this day in 1994, Jesusemilore Talodabijesu "Semi" Ojeleye was born in Overland Park, Kansas. Semi -- as he is more usually called -- played collegiately at both Duke University and Southern Methodist University (SMU), transferring from the former to the latter in search of more playing time. There, he would help lead SMU to win the 2016-17 American Athletic Conference (AAC) regular season and Tournament Championships before being drafted by the Celtics with the 37th overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fBH8MV07uA

While the Kansas native continues to work on his offensive game at the NBA level, Ojeleye has made a reputation for himself as a very good defender, able to slow some of the league's tougher wing and big men covers. Over 198 games across three seasons, the SMU product has averaged 3.1 points and 2 rebounds per game. https://twitter.com/HonestLarry1/status/1335214762657976321?s=20

It is also the date of legendary Celtics wing Larry Bird scoring a triple-double against the Charlotte Hornets in 1989. It came on the road in a 114 - 101 win over the Hornets that saw the Hick From French Lick log 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists on what was a bit of a rough shooting night for Bird. The Indiana native hit just 4 of his 13 field goal attempts on the night, though he did make a respectable 50% of his 2 3-point attempts and sunk both of his attempts from the free throw line.

AP Photo/Ed Nessen

He had a fair amount of help from his teammates to secure the win, including 16 points and 6 rebounds from Robert Parish and 13 and 12 points from Dennis Johnson and Jim Paxson respectively among the starters. Kevin McHale led all Celtics with 20 points and 6 boards, while Reggie Lewis chipped 18 points, both off the bench.