On this day, the Seattle Seahawks won a Super Bowl for the first time in history

Today is a historic day if you are a Seattle Seahawks fan.

On this day in 2014, approximately 7 years ago, the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl title in franchise history over the highly-favored Denver Broncos 43-8.

LB Malcolm Smith returned an INT of a Peyton Manning pass 69 yds for a TD late in the 1st half, and Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the 2nd half 87 yds for another TD pic.twitter.com/2noCkV6AV5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2021

Prior to the game, the Broncos set all the regular-season records and were the betting odd favorite against the Seahawks defense, which at the time was the top defense in the league.

The Broncos didn’t start the game off particularly well either. With the first snap of the game, the center snapped the ball over Peyton Manning's head which resulted in a safety within the first 12 seconds.

Right off the bat, the Seahawks defense made it clear they were not here to play games.

Seattle’s elite defense pushed Denver’s offense to uncomfortable limits. Pass rushers Chris Clemons and Cliff Avril were beating the line on every playmaking Manning move in the pocket.

When Manning did have time to throw, he threw it to Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor that would set the tone for the rest of the game.

Corners Richard Sherman and Bryon Maxwell stopped the outside receivers, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner were making plays all over the field, and Malcolm Smith made a pick-six that helped him earn the game’s MVP award.

The Seahawks made sure that every down was going to be hard-fought for Manning and the Broncos offense.

The Broncos finally got their first points from the offense in the third quarter, which by then it was too late.

In the game, the Seahawks' offense was somewhat of an after-thought if we are being honest. But it is worth noting that Russell Wilson was great on third downs and did his part.

Overall, the Seahawks defense made a statement the whole season to be regarded as one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

The 2014 Seahawks team made history by blowing out the Broncos offense and cementing their first Super Bowl victory as one fans will never forget.