A day before school starts, 74 Fayette students in home isolation, nearly 200 in quarantine

On Tuesday, there were 74 Fayette County Public Schools students on home isolation because they tested positive for COVID-19, with 2021-2022 classes set to start Wednesday.

Additionally nearly 200 students are in quarantine, the district said.

Lexington-Fayette Health Department spokesman Kevin Hall said that those on home isolation do not represent the number of people quarantined at the request of the school district because they’ve been in contact with the COVID positive students.

“We isolate cases, which are people who test positive for COVID. FCPS quarantines close contacts of cases at the schools based on our guidance,” Hall said.

Fayette school district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said between Aug. 3 and 9, officials have placed 31 FCPS students on quarantine because of school-related interactions. There are also 161 FCPS students who have been quarantined due to family or community interactions, she said.

Fayette school officials announced last week that everyone inside school buildings will be required to wear masks. That was in advance of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Tuesday announcement that he was requiring masks for all pre- K-12 and day care students.