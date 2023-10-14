Day says Ohio State 'played hard' vs. Purdue
After handily defeating Purdue, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reflects on the improvement in the run game and the depth of the wide receiver group in the Week 7 win.
After handily defeating Purdue, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reflects on the improvement in the run game and the depth of the wide receiver group in the Week 7 win.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
The Crimson Tide led 24-6 during the second half.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Buffaloes led 29-0 at halftime.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.
The first full week of the NHL season is still underway, but it's time for the waiver wire to fortify fantasy lineups.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
Which Monday Night Football team is going to gift us the most fantasy points? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin pick their sides.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.