On this day: Russell’s 51 boards; Hondo’s last ASG, Pierce’s last at the Garden

Justin Quinn
·2 min read

On this day in Boston Celtics history, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell pulled down an unreal career-high of 51 rebounds on this date back in 1960. Russell would accomplish the feat despite playing the game with a charlie horse that slowed his ability to play — not that it showed up in the box score in any noticeable way — making the feat all the more impressive.

It would be the second-most boards ever pulled down by a player in the league’s history at that time, and it came in a home game at the old Boston Garden against the (then) Syracuse Nationals (now, Philadelphia 76ers).

The Celtics won comfortably in a 124-100 blowout.

It is also the date of iconic Celtics small forward John Havlicek’s last All-Star Game in 1978.

Doug Collins of the Philadelphia 76ers gave Hondo his starting spot so he could retire an All-Star starter.

Havlicek would score 10 points in the mid-season friendly.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, in a weird twist of fate, it is the anniversary of Celtic legend Paul Pierce’s first and last “home” game as a Celtic, if you take some liberty with what counts as a home game.

The first was in his rookie campaign of 1998-99, a 103- 92 loss to the Toronto Raptors, in which the Truth scored an impressive 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The last was not exactly a “home” game by the strictest definition given he was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017 (who were technically once the Celtics, though that is a different story), where Pierce hit a single trey in just 5 minutes of play for Los Angeles in a game Boston won 107-102.

