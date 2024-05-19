A day to remember for Crawley fans - in pictures
Crawley Town were roared on by 17,000 supporters for their first-ever trip Wembley, around five times their average league gate this season.
The day ended in glory and after goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly gave them a 2-0 win over Crewe and promotion to League One.
Some Crawley fans were surprised by the result, others were always confident of the win - but all were ecstatic to see Scott Lindsey's men lift the promotion trophy.
But it was a different story for Crewe Alexandra, whose 33,000 fans left Wembley with a long journey back to Cheshire empty-handed.
BBC Radio Sussex was at Wembley to soak up the atmosphere before, during and after the game.
"We enjoyed ourselves, I think we definitely deserved the win. We're just thrilled to go up," one fan said.
Another said: "I've been supporting Crawley since I was 11-years old.
"The dream has always been to be at Wembley, and we did it. We smashed it. I'm struggling to talk because I still feel like I'm in a dream."
While a particularly happy fan simply said: "Get in, Crawley!"
The Lees family said: "It has been an amazing day.
"To be here to experience it was so special and we will remember this forever. It was a once in a lifetime game."
The match day will certainly be one to remember for Crawley Town, who return to League One after 12 years away.
So with all eyes now on next season, could we see Crawley return to Wembley for another day in the play-off final next year?
Fans will certainly hope so.
