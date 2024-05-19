A day to remember for Crawley fans - in pictures

The travelling Crawley fans celebrated at Wembley Stadium after the final whistle [BBC]

Crawley Town were roared on by 17,000 supporters for their first-ever trip Wembley, around five times their average league gate this season.

The day ended in glory and after goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly gave them a 2-0 win over Crewe and promotion to League One.

Some Crawley fans were surprised by the result, others were always confident of the win - but all were ecstatic to see Scott Lindsey's men lift the promotion trophy.

But it was a different story for Crewe Alexandra, whose 33,000 fans left Wembley with a long journey back to Cheshire empty-handed.

A young fan holding a smoke flare makes their towards Wembley Stadium [Adam Davy/PA Wire]

BBC Radio Sussex was at Wembley to soak up the atmosphere before, during and after the game.

"We enjoyed ourselves, I think we definitely deserved the win. We're just thrilled to go up," one fan said.

Fans were thrilled to see their beloved Crawley Town head to Wembley [Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire]

Jessica and Trina with their children (L-R) Ryan, Oliver, Adam and George [Adam Davy/PA Wire]

Fans make their way along Wembley Way towards the ground ahead of the game [BBC]

Another said: "I've been supporting Crawley since I was 11-years old.

"The dream has always been to be at Wembley, and we did it. We smashed it. I'm struggling to talk because I still feel like I'm in a dream."

While a particularly happy fan simply said: "Get in, Crawley!"

Aiden Wood with Casey, Tracey, Alex and Nigel Jubb, from Crawley [BBC]

Noah and his dad, Sam, had a brilliant day watching Crawley in the capital [BBC]

Mark Mills from Reigate is a big fan of Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey [BBC]

The Lees family said: "It has been an amazing day.

"To be here to experience it was so special and we will remember this forever. It was a once in a lifetime game."

Eli, Anna and Esther from PoundHill, Crawley, at Farringdon station [BBC]

Will and Charlie were not surprised Crawley won the game [BBC]

Fans leaving the stadium after Crawley Town's first ever trip to Wembley Stadium [BBC]

The match day will certainly be one to remember for Crawley Town, who return to League One after 12 years away.

So with all eyes now on next season, could we see Crawley return to Wembley for another day in the play-off final next year?

Fans will certainly hope so.

