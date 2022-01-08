ON THIS DAY: Relive the famous ‘2nd & 26’ national championship-winning play

Four years ago on this day in 2018, the Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship over the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. The game had a storybook ending full of memorable moments.

None more memorable than the play that ended the game.

At halftime, down 13-0, Nick Saban decided to bench starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, and put in true freshman Tua Tagovailoa. A comeback ensued.

When the game went into overtime, the Bulldogs kicked a field goal. When the Crimson Tide got the ball, Tagovailoa took a 16-yard sack. Alabama’s kicking woes were at its peak, and it was now second down with 26 yards to go to get the first down.

What happened next is history.

Tagovailoa launched the ball deep into the arms of another true freshman, future Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

2nd and 26 happened today as Alabama took down the UGA Dawgs with a 41 yard reception from @Tua to @DeVontaSmith_6 Greatest play in Alabama history? #RollTide 🥋#NationalChampionship #CFBplayoff pic.twitter.com/knNCfk6IjX — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) January 8, 2022

