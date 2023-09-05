On this day: Raptors even 2020 Disney bubble East Semis vs. Boston

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the Toronto Raptors evened their 2020 Eastern Conference semifinal with the Celtics at 2 with a 100-93 win. The series played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began with Boston jumping to a two-game series lead before the Raptors came charging back.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam put up 23 points and 11 boards in Game 4. Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 24 points and 10 boards, and point guard Kemba Walker added 15 points and 8 assists.

Forward Jaylen Brown logged another 14 points and 6 rebounds, but no other Celtic broke double figures in scoring.

A fairly close game throughout, the Raptors pulled away in the second half to a respectable margin produced by exceptionally strong perimeter defense.

“I’m way more than just a person who can score or whatever,” Siakam said after the game per SI’s Aaron Rose.

“I have a lot of ways that I can impact the game,” added the Toronto forward.

“I think sometimes you can get caught up in makes and misses. It’s the league. It’s basketball. Sometimes you’re gonna make shots and sometimes you’re not gonna make shots.”

