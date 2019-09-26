A day after QB chaos, it looks like everything should be normal for Redskins against Giants

It's wild how much trouble one walking boot can cause.

On Wednesday, Case Keenum missed the Redskins' walkthrough session and had his right foot in some protective footwear thanks to a sprain he suffered against the Bears.

That news then triggered all sorts of drama and questions about who'd go in place of Keenum, considering the team has Dwayne Haskins on the bench and is also bringing Colt McCoy back into the mix.

Well, everything appeared quite normal on the practice fields Thursday, aside from the addition of McCoy, who was participating for the first time since mid-August at training camp. Keenum was there, taking his reps (boot-less) and, afterward, addressed his status at his weekly press conference.

"It's feeling better today," he said. "Short week, you know how these things go. Pretty sore after the [Bears] game, wanted it to calm down, get a little swelling out."

"I think it'll just keep getting better," he later added. "We'll see how it responds and just keep treating it up."

Jay Gruden, meanwhile, confirmed that the idea is to start Keenum in New York for Week 4 barring any unforeseen issues before kickoff.

"That's the plan right now," the head coach told reporters. "Unless he has a setback."

There was plenty of intrigue about how McCoy would factor into things. Gruden has always had an affinity for McCoy and, on multiple instances, the team has given the passer a chance to secure the starting job.

This time around, however, it sounds like they'll be more patient with him, with Gruden explaining the "likely scenario" is that he's inactive for the Giants matchup. That means Haskins - who took some snaps with the starters on Thursday and has on other occasions, too, per Gruden - will continue to back up Keenum.

So, Wednesday's chaos gave way to Thursday's normalcy. Now that Keenum seems to be totally fine for his start against the Giants, he'll look to take advantage of one of the league's most forgiving defenses.

And if he doesn't? Then those who were hoping for a QB change this weekend may get it for real after Sunday.

