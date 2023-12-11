On this day: Paul Silas passes; Sean Grande born; Kuberski signed

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary Boston power forward Paul Silas left us. Born in 1943 in Prescott, Arkansas, Silas and his extended family moved to California as part of the Great migration, living in Oakland California with cousins who would eventually become the Pointer Sisters and another who would play college ball with him at Creighton.

Drafted by the then-St. Louis (now, Atlanta) Hawks in 1964, Silas would play for them and the Phoenix Suns before he was dealt to the Celtics in 1972. The McClymonds High graduate would win two of his three titles with Boston, and go on to play for the Denver Nuggets and Seattle SuperSonics before starting a three-decade career as an NBA coach.

His son Stephen has since followed him into the profession. Rest in Peace, Mr. Silas.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Today, Boston’s current radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande was born in New York in 1971. He got his start in the industry in the late 1980s calling college basketball, hockey, and football for Boston University.

He would switch to calling games for Boston College football and hockey in 1996 and soon began calling NCAA tournament games in basketball and became a popular personality on local radio station WEEI before leaving to call NBA games in 1998, starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grande would return to the Boston market to cover the Celtics in 2001.

(Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

He has stuck with us since, becoming one of the most prolific sportscasters in history across the gamut of available pro sports.

Grande has won and been nominated for too many honors to list and remains a fan favorite of Boston fans to this day.

(AP Photo)

It is also the date that former Boston big man Steve Kuberski signed with the Celtics for the second time in his career in 1975.

The Bradley product was actually drafted by Boston with the 52nd pick of the 1969 NBA draft, and played five seasons with the team between 1969 and 1974, winning a title in the last year of his first stint with the Celtics.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

After winning his first title, he was drafted by the (then) New Orleans Jazz (later, Utah) in the 1974 NBA expansion draft held to populate that team, only to return in free agency two seasons later to win his second and final title with the team in 1976.

Kuberski averaged 5.9 points and 4 rebounds per game over eight seasons with the team.

It is also the anniversary of a 115-113 triple-overtime win over the Toronto Raptors in 1996.

Wing Rick Fox led all Celtics with 24 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists, guard David Wesley added 20 points and 10 assists while guard Dana Barros had 18 points off of the bench in the win.

(Photo by Matt Durisko/NBAE via Getty Images)

On this day in 2017, Celtics guard Kadeem Allen debuted for the team in a 108-85 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Arizona alum played just 5 minutes, scoring a single point and 2 boards in his floor time.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It is also the birthday of former Celtics floor general Malcolm Brogdon, who came into this world in 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia.

An alumnus of Virginia, Brogdon was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, and played for them and the Indiana Pacers before Boston traded for him ahead of the 2022-23 season. He would later be dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the trade that brought Jrue Holiday to the Celtics.

In his sole campaign with the Celtics, Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year while putting up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

It is also the birthday of Boston big man Bevo Nordmann, who came into this world in 1939 on this date in St. Louis, Missouri.

An alum of his hometown St. Louis University, Nordmann was selected 25th overall by the (then) Cincinnati Royals (now, Sacramento Kings), whom he played for along with the St. Louis (now, Atlanta) Hawks and the New York Knicks before signing with the Celtics for the shortest of stints — just two games.

Nordmann logged an average of 2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and an assist per game over that stretch.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[mm-video type=video id=01gk9afrde7kwkt69vdb playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gk9afrde7kwkt69vdb/01gk9afrde7kwkt69vdb-f55f9b0fa4bb1f5d501678bea29a1885.jpg]

[vertical-gallery id=113412]

[listicle id=113411]

[listicle id=113180]

[listicle id=113149]

[listicle id=113337]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire