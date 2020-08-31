On this day, Oregon TE Spencer Webb ‘mossed’, destroyed Auburn defender

It didn't take long into the 2019-2020 college football season for arguably one of the greatest catches to go viral.

In the most anticipated non-conference matchup last season, then No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks met then No. 16 Auburn Tigers in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On this day one year ago, Oregon's Spencer Webb made headlines with this jaw-dropping touchdown catch.

The 6-foot-6 tight end ‘mossed' Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis, knocked Davis to the ground and stepped over him in Allen Iverson fashion. My goodness…

Webb had this to say after the viral catch:

I was getting to my teammates. He happened to be on the ground so I stepped over him, went to go celebrate my teammates. Was not disrespectful or anything, just trying to have fun… I didn't expect it to blow up as big as it did but it did. - Webb told Oregon reporters later that week

Fast forward to today and the Pac-12 conference has postponed all fall sports activity until 2021.

Oregon's tight end group will bring experience and talent to new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's system. Of those returning to Eugene are: seniors Cam McCormick and Hunter Kampmoyer, sophomore Webb, redshirt freshman Patrick Herbert and junior DJ Johnson, a converted to tight end this season from defensive end.

Webb was just one of five Power 5 freshmen tight ends with at least three touchdown receptions last season. He recorded 18 catches for 209 yards in 12 games.

It may be some time, however, before Duck fans can see more hopeful viral catches this college football season.

