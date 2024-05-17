Day one of Leon County Spring Football Jamborees gives first glimpse of upcoming season

The Leon County Spring Jamboree allows local football fans to preview what’s to come in the fall.

On Thursday, the triple threat of Rickards, Wakulla, and Chiles opened the 2024 edition of the spring football games at Gene Cox Stadium.

Here’s what happened as the three teams got their first in-game assessment to conclude spring football training.

Rickards football impresses by sweeping Leon County Spring Jamboree

Rickards football head coach Quintin Lewis pumps his fist to support the efforts of the Raiders.

The Rickards Raiders had a clean sweep on Thursday, beating Wakulla 17-7 and Chiles 24-13 in the nightcap.

Rickards clicked on all cylinders with an explosive offense quarterbacked by Benjamin Henry, who tossed four touchdown passes on the night.

Defensively, Florida Gators commit defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins galvanized Rickards as he collected tackles for losses and sacks. The rising senior also lined up at tight end for the Raiders, where he caught a touchdown pass.

The Raiders also had a defensive score when defensive back Doug Jones caught a pick-six against the Chiles offense in Thursday’s final game.

“We’re a young team, but we’ve been working on being able to play all four quarters,” Wiggins said. “Going into today, we wanted to play physical on the ball throughout the game.”

Rickards has one of the most storied football programs in Tallahassee.

And after seeing the Raiders’ Thursday performance, some of their fans may ask: Is Rickards back?

“We don’t get full off yesterday’s meal,” said a pleased but not yet satisfied Rickards head coach Quintin Lewis. “This group hasn’t shied away from hard work and challenges. They have yet to disappoint me with how hard they work.”

Wakulla football looks to build endurance and cohesion with new quarterback

Freshman quarterback Owen Klees (15) receives a snap in a game against North Florida Christian on Oct. 21, 2022, at J.D. Jones Stadium. The Eagles won, 38-35.

The Wakulla War Eagles got its win over Chiles, defeating the Timberwolves 14-7 to open the night.

Despite three tornadoes hitting the area last week, cutting Wakulla’s spring football camp short, head coach Scott Klees is leaving spring satisfied with his team.

His only gripe was his team’s conditioning, which he took the blame for after the War Eagles fizzled out against Rickards in the second game of the night.

“I’m excited where we’re at,” Klees said. “Our young guys stepped up and played unbelievably. We just got tired. Second half, we were worn down. We ran to the ball. We were just out of shape. That’s my fault.

“I promise we’ll be in shape when we start the season.”

It’s a changing of the guard at quarterback for Wakulla.

Owen Klees, younger brother of past War Eagles quarterback and 2023 All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year Haden Klees and son of coach Klees, is now taking the starter reps.

The rising junior Owen Klees led a potent Wakulla offense with scoring drives, including a touchdown pass. War Eagles rising junior running back Jordan Barnes also reached the endzone.

“There’s always going to be a few nerves. But as soon as that first snap is over, they all go away,” said Owen Klees. “We’re young, but we pieced it together today.”

Chiles football has first taste of action with now full-time head coach Bill Ragans

Chiles running back Jaylin Jones (2) sprints towards the end zone. The Chiles Timberwolves defeated the Mosley Dolphins 28-21 Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The Chiles Timberwolves left Thursday winless.

However, Bill Ragans, who’s entering his second year leading Chiles football but his first year as the full-time coach, remains encouraged.

Execution, mistakes, and missed tackles are what Ragans looks to remedy this summer.

“All the little things that are correctable,” Ragans said. “You must take advantage of your opportunities when you’re in there. Some did. Some didn’t. We found some people who are going to help us play good football.

“We got to go back to work this summer, put in some extra time, and grow from it.”

Ragans looks to find the right fit for his team as the coach goes through his first off-season as Chiles' head football coach.

The Timberwolves will have a somewhat new-look roster in Ragans’ second year.

“We lost a lot of really good seniors. So, you hope that the younger guys you put in there step up,” Ragans said. “We’ll be fine by next fall.”

