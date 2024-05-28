This day in Oklahoma history: May 28

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) – One of the greatest athletes of the twentieth century was born near present-day Prague on May 28.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma native Jim Thorpe was born near Prague on May 28, although his birth year varies and is believed to be either 1887 or 1888. He is considered to be Sac and Fox, but he also had Potawatomi, Menominee and Kickapoo, as well as Irish and French ancestry.

Thorpe and his twin brother were born to Hiram and Charlotte Vieux Thorpe. One twin was named Charles and the other James Francis, also known as Wa-tho-huck, which means “Bright Path” in the Sac and Fox language.

Thorpe spent his earliest years at his family’s home near Prague. When he was eight, his twin brother died. He was later enrolled in the federal government’s boarding school system. He went to Sac and Fox Indian Agency School near Tecumseh, Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas, and in 1903, he went to Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. During this time, both of his parents died.

Jim Thorpe, date unknown.

During his time in Carlisle, Thorpe established himself as an athlete. He was recruited by the school’s famed coach, Glenn S. “Pop” Warner, to join the track team. Over the next two years, Thorpe became one of the school’s top track stars. He competed against and beat some of the top collegiate-level track programs in the U.S. In 1908, he also dominated as a halfback for his school’s football team. Thorpe was a good student, but by the summer of 1909, he became bored with Carlisle and was labeled as a “deserter”.

In the summers of 1909 and 1910, Thorpe played semiprofessional baseball in North Carolina. He wasn’t aware at the time he was violating the strict amateur code, or that he’d later face big consequences.

In 1911, he went back to Carlisle and contributed to football victories over Harvard, Brown and the U.S. Military Academy (Army) for the next two seasons. Thorpe was a first-team All-American selection for both 1911 and 1912. In the 1912 season, he scored 25 touchdowns and 198 points, leading his team to a record of twelve wins, one loss and one tie. Many sportswriters described that team as the best of its time.

In the summer of 1912, Thorpe joined international athletic competition and represented the U.S. in the fifth modern Olympics held in Stockholm, Sweden. He participated in the high jump and the long jump and won gold medals in the pentathlon and decathlon. However, the repercussions of his semiprofessional baseball career returned after it was discovered by a newspaper reporter.

In January 1913, the Amateur Athletic Union took Thorpe’s gold medals away and scratched his name from the Olympic record books. Although he was upset, he went on to be an incredible professional athlete. He played for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Braves between 1913-1919. He had a decent .252 lifetime batting average in the major leagues, however, he hit .327 in sixty games in his last season in Boston. He played professional baseball for two decades, including his time in the minor leagues.

Jim Thorpe, 1950.

Although he was a great baseball player, he’s better known for his work on the football field. He played for the Canton Bulldogs in 1915, 1916, 1917, 1919 and 1920, leading a team that many considered to be the best in the country. In 1920, Thorpe became the first president of the American Professional Football Association, precursor for the National Football League (NFL).

He also played on teams in Cleveland, Rock Island and New York before playing his final game with the Chicago Cardinals in 1928. In 1922, Thorpe and Walter Lingo, who bought the franchise from the NFL, developed an all-American Indian professional team called the Oorang Indians.

Close to the end of his career, Thorpe was divorced from Iva Miller, who he met and married in Carlisle in 1913. They had four children together. In 1925, he married Freeda Kirkpatrick and had four more children. After his second divorce, he married Patricia Gladys Askew in 1945. Thorpe allegedly had an issue with alcohol and struggled to find a career after his playing days were over.

Jim Thorpe, date unknown.

In the 1930s, he moved to Hollywood where he worked as an film extra and in construction. On March 28, 1953, Thorpe died in Lomita, California.

In 1982, the International Olympic Committee recognized Thorpe as “co-winner” of the 1912 pentathlon and decathlon. His daughter, Grace, led a campaign in 1999 to have him recognized as ESPN’s Athlete of the Century. The next year, most respondents voted for Thorpe as the twentieth century’s greatest athlete, and the results were announced before Super Bowl XXXIV.

Jim Thorpe's medal.

Jim Thorpe Wheaties box.

On July 15, 2022, Jim Thorpe was named sole winner of the 1912 pentathlon and decathlon by the International Olympic Committee.

