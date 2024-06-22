On This Day | Mario Mandzukic becomes Bianconero

That he was no ordinary player was already clear before he set foot in Turin: character, personality, hunger, desire... the list could go on and on. There was nothing to reproach Mario Mandzukic for in this respect; on the contrary, the Croatian striker, coming off a solid season with Atletico Madrid, having previously been crowned European champion with Bayern Munich and also starring with Wolfsburg in Germany (where he had moved as a child with his family to escape the war in his native Croatia), was ready to star for Juventus in 2015.

Atletico Madrid, who had bought him a year earlier, was not entirely convinced of his performances and so, faced with the Bianconeri's offer, the deal was quickly concluded. It was a quality signing to add weight in the offensive department of a team who had just reached a Champions League final, with the Croat immediately finding his feet in the Bianconeri squad.

Above all, wearing the black and white jersey like a second skin, Mandzukic managed to win the hearts of the Juventus fans - who stood by him for all four years he spent in Turin.

On that day, Mario showed up for his medical examinations in Turin wearing a white shirt and black trousers (a combination that was anything but casual), immediately emphasising - without any false flattery - during his first interview at Juventus: "Ever since I was a child, I've supported with Juventus because they had the same colours as the team I started out with in Croatia, Marsonia: we even wore the original Juve shirts, but with the Marsonia crest. I'm very happy to be part of Juve - a tough, quality team with exceptional players. I'm ready to do whatever it takes for the team: I'll give my best and fight with all my might."

From there onwards came 162 appearances for Juventus - playing in every position on the attacking line, both as a central striker and as an outside forward - scoringing 44 goals and contributing 18 assists, numbers that only partly encapsulate the contribution of a player who has come a long way with Juventus since that 22 June 2015.