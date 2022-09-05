The day after: Looming thoughts on Notre Dame after losing to Ohio State

It’s been just about 24-hours (at the time that this was published) since the game started on Saturday, but my mind is still focused on Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State. It was just one game and there are plenty of aspects that can be taken from it. Here are a few thoughts that have racked in my brain over the last day.

The offensive line needs game reps to gel

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) sacks Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Individually, the talent is in abundance. As a unit they need work. Missing Jarrett Patterson was huge. The communication from a veteran leader was missed. Blake Fisher didn’t have his best game, but after his injury last year, you knew some rust would be there. I though Zeke Correll struggled, especially considering that OSU’s defensive tackle Mike Hall had a big game. Joe Alt was Joe Alt. When you don’t hear an offensive lineman’s name being called during a broadcast, that means he’s doing his job. This group will get better as the season goes on but they did not play up to their capabilities last night.

Tyler Buchner needs to be more consistent

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It was truly a tale of two halves for the first-year starter. In the first half, Buchner could do no wrong. In the second half, it went all wrong. For a first career start, it was a performance to build on, but there is a lot of work to do. Buchner can’t just automatically go to star tight end Michael Mayer on third downs, it’s just too obvious. He needs to be better at reading the defense pre-snap, knowing his best matchup and making that his first read. Clock management was also an issue, but you can give the Buckeye crowd some credit there. Buchner showed that he can be a solid passer, but it’s still a work in progress.

Defensive line wasn’t as disruptive as we thought it would be

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) runs for the first down past Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The standout on the line was defensive tackle Howard Cross (the lone sack for the Irish), who is a solid player but the fourth or fifth best on the line. Isaiah Foskey was kept in check for the majority of the game, as was Rylie Mills. The Ademilola’s were kind of quiet as well. Not their best effort but better days are in front of this group.

Secondary was very solid

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) gets tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) after a catch in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

The teams leading tackler was Clarence Lewis and fourth was Brandon Joseph. The defensive backfield played loose and confident. They came up and hit Buckeye receivers with bad intentions. They allowed C.J. Stroud to only pass for 223-yards, the second lowest yardage amount in his career. Only two of those passes were for scores. The longest pass went for 31-yards. Yes, Cam Hart got picked on a few too many times but this group played well enough for the Irish to win. Have to mention Benjamin Morrison also, who played significant minutes as a true-freshman and looked like he belonged.

The running backs need more defined roles

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

We know the strengths of the trio of running backs for the Irish, Audric Estime on the perimeter is not one of them. He’s the power back, short yardage and between the tackles, so him getting sweeps or pitches outside the tackles in not great usage of his skill set. Chris Tyree should be the one getting those opportunities or even Logan Diggs. Speaking of Tyree, getting him only 7 total touches is not enough. As long as he’s healthy the number should be around 12-15. I also thought that Diggs didn’t get enough run, but maybe he was on a snap count due to his spring game injury. Either way, four carries is not enough for him. As the season goes on, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to have more defined roles for each of the back and play to their strengths. Another group that will have better days.

This is a good team

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches his team take on Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Like I said in our staff predictions, the Irish are the Buckeyes of last year, especially on offense. They are a year away from being at that level to compete with the upper echelon of the sport. The current sophomore group will come back next year and be seasoned veterans. Yeah, I called out the defensive line, but that is nitpicking. That side of the ball is good enough to contend for championships. The offense should catch up next year or even later this one. The Irish are close, just not quite there yet.

