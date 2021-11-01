A new day: Looking back at Adrian Peterson’s debuts with new teams

The Tennessee Titans got the worst news possible on Monday when it was discovered running back Derrick Henry could be done for the year with a foot injury.

The Titans did what any team with a vacancy at feature back would do: sign Adrian Peterson. The 6-2 Titans signed the former NFL rushing champion to the practice squad as they negotiate their way through the uncertainty at running back.

Peterson is 36 years old and will make his debut with his sixth NFL team when the Titans decide to suit up the former Minnesota Vikings 2017 No. 7 overall pick. Here is a look at how Peterson performs in Game 1 with a new team.

2007 — Minnesota Vikings

The first-round pick from Oklahoma provided instant offense for the Vikings as he tallied 103 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Peterson even caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, his only reception of the game, to lead Minnesota 24-3 over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Peterson also returned a kickoff 22 yards.

2017 — New Orleans Saints

Frankly a game that should have never happened. In Week 1 on Monday Night Football, Peterson went back to U.S. Bank Stadium, a venue he helped build by keeping the Vikings competitive throughout the decade, but one he only played two games in 2016, its debut year. Rookie Dalvin Cook set Vikings rookie running back records with 22 carries for 127 yards. Peterson looked washed up with six carries for 18 yards. Minnesota prevailed 29-19.

2017 — Arizona Cardinals

Looks can be deceiving. Reeling from the season-ending injury to David Johnson, the Cardinals traded for Peterson, sending a conditional sixth-round pick the Saints’ way. In Week 6, Peterson exploded with 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-33 win.

2018 — Washington

The Cardinals didn’t keep Peterson in the offseason, and Washington had some running back troubles with rookie second-rounder Derrius Guice tearing his ACL in preseason. Peterson made his previous team pay with 26 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 24-6 win. Peterson also added two catches for 70 yards in the Week 1 victory.

2020 — Detroit Lions

The Lions had issues at running back and went with what worked for Washington in 2019. The former 2012 NFL MVP didn’t get the win as the Chicago Bears prevailed 27-23 at Ford Field, but Peterson was hardly ineffective with 14 carries for 93 yards and three catches for 21 yards.

