A day in the life with Trinity Catholic Head Football coach John Brantley

From sunrise to sunset, Trinity Catholic football coach John Brantley is hard at work. Most days, his routine extends far beyond those hours.

Two weeks ago, as Trinity Catholic prepared to play Holy Trinity in the regional semifinals, the Star-Banner followed Brantley around on the day of the game to see what life was like for a head coach before an intense playoff game.

The day’s first order for the Celtics' 11-year head man is breakfast at Wolfy’s, a classic diner off East Silver Springs Blvd. By 8 a.m., he’s opening the restaurant door and greeting staff with banter reserved for the best 'Cheers' episode. He’s joined by Trinity Catholic’s head baseball coach and former athletic director, Tommy Bond.

The two started the tradition when Bond accepted his former role in 2008. Fifteen years later, they’re old friends sharing a laugh, swapping strategies, and fighting over the bill.

“He and I came in together when I took the athletic director job,” Bond said. “He was coming in as the head football coach, which made it easy for me. We’ve been having breakfast ever since.”

Brantley’s tradition with Wolfy’s goes back to his playing days at Forest High School. During the 70s, Brantley, his brother Scot, and the football team would grab a bite to eat after home games.

By 10 a.m., Brantley’s heading home for a final film session before that night's game. During that nearly hour-long session, you see the mind that made him an SEC quarterback at Florida and a five-time state champion, two as a player and three as a coach.

Brantley knows the game and makes it simple. From his man cave covered in football memorabilia, he breaks down the opposition's key players, their tendencies, and the best way to stop them.

He’s laser focused on how Trinity Catholic can use its strength to push them closer to a third title. At the same time, you can see the emotional fire he’s coached with change from last season. It’s hard to extend that same energy when loved ones are sick.

Much of Brantley's grandson Avery's life is spent at the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in UF Health Congenital Heart Center, one of Florida’s top pediatric hospitals in the state. Like many children born with Down syndrome, he has a heart defect called atrioventricular septal defect.

Days into the 2023 high school football season, Avery was in the midst of a six week hospital stay that would end with him receiving his third heart surgery since birth. When Trinity Catholic played St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Brantley nearly stayed in town to be with family. Through this trying time, Brantley has seen his grandson fight like the warrior spirit his family is known for.

“My thought process and mental state, even though you’ve got to do it and you love it, but when you have a two-and-a-half-year-old fighting for his life, it makes it tough,” Brantley said.

Outside of the few times the Brantleys' French Bulldog ran in the room to investigate the stranger sitting on the couch, Brantley never lost focus while watching the tape until he talked about his grandson’s health condition. Shifting a piece of his emotional energy has opened up opportunities for the coaching staff to take over more duties.

“You’re coaching kids, but you’re also coaching coaches,“ Brantley said. “I made it more of a priority to mentor my coaches to give them the opportunity to improve their craft and give them ownership in what they do.”

By 11:30 a.m., Brantley is on Trinity Catholic’s campus to catch his players in between classes. From the quad, he finds starting cornerback Courtney Patterson joking with him from the second floor. Starting Quarterback Preston Wright bends a corner to greet his coach. In the center of the open-air area, lineman Gerrick Gordon embraces his coach as they talk about a personal matter.

Each conversation has one word in common: “Bro”. It’s something Brantley began saying to joke around with the team. His players are in on it. As the players scurried off to class, “bro” was thrown around, attached with more laughter and warmth.

“I didn’t start coaching until 42,” Brantley said. “That’s why when I spoke at the Nike clinic this year, they said you’ve done this and that during the introduction. I told the whole group y’all are my heroes here. If I had to hang out with these kids all day and coach them, I’d go crazy.”

Brantley looks like the mayor on campus between his witty banter with assistant athletic director Vicki Dubie and the conversations with passing colleagues about the impending game. When Brantley started with Trinity Catholic in 2008, he didn’t have the opportunity to spend time at the school. His job allotted him just enough time to meet the team on the field around 2 p.m. As a retiree, he has the time to mentor away from the field and foster relationships with the Trinity Catholic staff members.

By 1 p.m., Brantley returns home for lunch. According to Dubie, it’s his nap time.

The real commotion of the day begins around 3:30 p.m. We’re four hours away from the game, and the team eagerly eats dinner served by team mom Beth Johnson. Brantley watches from the back of the room. He’s still acts like he’s studying the field before the snap.

In these moments, he looks like the father figure some of his players know him as. He’s the general, making sure team morale is high. If it isn’t? Well, that’s what the two-lap walk around the track is for.

Around 4:30 p.m. is the quiet before the storm. Players find something to keep themselves busy or a quiet place to nap. Coaches greet one another and talk shop. Brantley handles the details, like the correct uniform colors, and ensures everything is in its correct place.

It’s the quietest part of the night. In two hours, they’ll earn a trip to the state final four. One step away from redeeming themselves from last season. For Brantley, it’s another day spent with what he’s done since he was an MCYFL standout: lead football teams.

