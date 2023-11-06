On this day: Lewis, Lohaus, Acres, Wenstrom, Jackson debut; Green signed; Turner cut; Kuberski born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, forward Reggie Lewis debuted for the team in a 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in 1987. Born on the 21st of this month in Baltimore, Maryland, Lewis would play collegiately for Boston-area Northeastern University under New England coaching legend Jim Calhoun (better known for his time at UConn) before being drafted by Boston with the 22nd overall pick of the 1987 NBA draft.

He would later collapse and die of heart-related medical issues he’d been recently diagnosed with many years later but would play with Boston for six seasons, starting with this win over the Bucks.

The Maryland native would log 4 points in 5 minutes of game time in his debut.

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Other player debuts on this day include four other Celtics, beginning with Boston big man Brad Lohaus, whose first game was playing alongside Lewis’, scoring 8 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist.

That game also saw center Mark Acres play his inaugural game for the Celtics, scoring 4 points, 3 boards, and as many assists in nine minutes of playing time.

This date also saw former Celtics center Matt Wenstrom take the floor for the first time with Boston in 1993.

It would come in a 100-88 victory over the Washington Bullets (now, Wizards), with Wenstrom going scoreless in just one minute of floor time.

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

It is also the anniversary of former Celtic point guard Demetrius Jackson’s debut for the team.

The Notre Dame alum played for Boston for the first time in 2016 in a 123-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets, scoring 8 points, 3 boards, and 2 assists.

(AP Photo/F. Carter Smith)

In 1991 on this date, the Celtics signed point guard Rickey Green as a free agent.

The (at that time) 13-season veteran arrived in Boston for what would prove the last stop of his NBA career and averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 assists per game over 26 tilts with the club.

Happy birthday Steve Kuberski! Screw Ivan Putski. We all know you’re the true Polish Powerhouse. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/CiJ5ULm9BZ — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) November 6, 2020

It is also the birthday of former Boston big man Steve Kuberski, born this day in Moline, Illinois. A product of Bradley, Kuberski would be drafted by the Celtics with the 59th pick of the 1969 NBA draft.

He would play eight seasons with Boston interrupted by single-season stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Buffalo Braves (now Los Angeles Clippers), winning titles with the team in 1974 and 1976.

(AP Photo/AB)

Finally, it is also the date of the first game called by Celtics broadcasting legends Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn (rest in peace) in 1981.

It was a 111-94 win for Boston over the Indiana Pacers at the old Boston Garden that saw Celtics legend Larry Bird lead the team with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire