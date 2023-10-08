The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s loss to Louisville

Notre Dame football fell for the second time this season, but for the first time this year, it felt much worse.

The Irish weren’t competitive, it wasn’t a game that went to the wire, Louisville took it to Notre Dame, wearing them out into making mistakes which ultimately cost them the game.

It was another tough pill to swallow, as the Irish just didn’t bring their A-game on the road. There were plenty of Notre Dame thoughts that have been in my mind since the loss last night and here they are, starting with the fact that the other sideline looked very similar.

Notre Dame was beat at their own game

While we didn’t want to admit it, the Irish and the Cardinals were built very similarly. Solid play along the lines, a great run game and a transfer quarterback to be the glue. Notre Dame’s glue dried up, while Louisville’s stayed firm. The Irish were beat at their own game.

The spiral can’t continue

USC holds on 43-41 to beat Arizona in triple overtime. Trojans will come to South Bend undefeated, the fourth straight ranked and fourth straight undefeated opponent to face Notre Dame. Fourth straight night game as well. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 8, 2023

Unfortunately, there is not a break next weekend as USC come to South Bend. The Trojans offense is one of the best in the nation, while their defense isn’t nearly as good. This is still a winnable game, but more than a few things need to change between now and next Saturday night.

The offensive play calling needs to be better

It’s been said many times by many people but it’s incredibly damning that Gerad Parker is OC at Notre Dame when not a single other P5 school in America would have even considered him for the position this past year. I think there’s a good chance he’s demoted during the bye week — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 8, 2023

It’s a a common thought among Notre Dame fan’s that offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is in over his head. This is really the first time that he’s been asked to call plays and it’s showing. The Irish’s inability to lure or pay a high level offensive mind is rearing its ugly head. Parker might be fine in the long run, but these growing pain are difficult to watch, especially consider the stakes the last three weeks. The Irish have to figure this out quickly.

Offensive line play has regressed

Joe Alt: I don't think they were more physically dominant than us. We got on our heels a little bit. High-pressure team, lot of movement inside. — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 8, 2023

Projected first round selection Joe Alt didn’t look the part on Saturday night. His classmate and other tackle, Blake Fisher, struggled as well with a costly penalty. Five sacks allowed on the day for a unit that had allowed just six coming into the game. They were confused and worn out. For a group that prides itself on man-handing their opponents, they were the ones that got pushed around. The line play dictates how well this offense does and the struggles here showed up on Saturday.

Wide receiver separation

Wide receivers. Can’t get separation in man coverage and when they do (Tyree) they drop td’s. Their inability to get separation is allowing L to stack to box and shut down our running game. — pipernd (@mjoneill171) October 8, 2023

Some of this goes back to Parker’s play calling, but some of it was the inability of the previous regime to recruit and develop players. This isn’t the first time that I’ve mentioned their lack of separation. Freeman was given a raw deal with this position group, they’re young and talented but there is no veteran leader. Injuries have hurt but why you have a walk-on making big plays in a game of the caliber of last night’s, it’s not a good sign.

Just call him the streak buster! 💪 Quincy Riley shuts down Sam Hartman's interception-less streak! 🚫@LouisvilleFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/DHiBeemv5n — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 8, 2023

You have to feel for Hartman, who many believed was the missing piece for a legit run at the College Football Playoff for the Irish. Just two weeks ago, there was so much confidence surround the program and direction, but that has changed. Hartman isn’t all at fault here, it’s a combination of other parts that make the whole look bad. The fumbling is an issue, but he was bound to throw a pick, but we didn’t expect three of them in one night. Hartman is still a great player and the Irish have to find plays that make sense for his skill set quickly.

Running backs

Through 7 games Jeremiyah Love has 36 carries for 257 yards, leads the team at 7.1 yards per carry, is 2nd in missed tackles forced, 2nd in 10+ yard runs, and 2nd in 15+ yard runs. The sample size is big enough, must have double digit touches in every game going forward. — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) October 8, 2023

The Irish started the game off with four straight pass and the first touch by a running back came from Jeremiyah Love. Audric Estime didn’t touch the ball until the third drive and when Parker decided to feed the big man, the Irish scored a touchdown. The presumed starter didn’t play well, 10 rushes for just 20 yards, while Love looked good in his five carries going for 37 yards. Could a change be on the way?

When to play the kids

Throwing them to the fire against USC is not the move, any major chances shouldn’t happen until after the bye week. It would give the team two weeks to prepare before they hit the field against Pittsburgh. With Hartman leaving, there is no reason to not get Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey reps. Play the healthy freshman wide receivers, and let Love loose. The young defenders need to play more as well, get Josh Burnham, Donovan Hinish, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylon Sneed and other’s more game reps. This season might be lost, but the future doesn’t need to suffer.

The future

“Our guys weren’t prepared.” – Marcus Freeman “We don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves.” — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 8, 2023

As much as you want to put Freeman on the hot seat, he shouldn’t be. He’s just months into his second full season as a head coach, the learning process for him hasn’t been as smooth as we would like to see, but there has been improvement from year one to year two. The recruiting is at an all-time program high, Freeman is building the program. Are there changes that need to be made? You better believe there are, but one at the top shouldn’t happen. Now if this was the result in year four or five, then Freeman’s seat should be hot.

