The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s crushing loss to Stanford

Another week, another disappointing performance for the Irish, but this time it cost them in the win column. During their three-game winning streak, it’s not like they were blowing teams out, there were struggles in each of those games and those struggles reared their ugly heads once again yesterday evening. Not much went right, as most of these thoughts still going through my head are fairly negative but not all bad. Find out what has stuck out in my mind since Notre Dame’s 16-14 loss last night to Stanford.

This offense is broken

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs the ball as Stanford Cardinal defensive tackle Jaxon Moi (51) prepares to tackle in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There is no identity for this offense and you can solely blame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. He knew what he had since the spring and this is the outcome. Yes, Tyler Buchner was the projected starter, but even with an injury, this team should have always been a power running team. Play to your strengths, which hasn’t been the case at all this season. When two of your running backs (Audric Estime and Logan Diggs) are averaging over 6 yards per carry, why don’t you give it to them more than just 17 times? For as good as tight end Michael Mayer is, he shouldn’t be the leading receiver for this team. Take out the one big pass play to Tobias Merriweather, Drew Pyne threw for just 111 yards, while completing under 50% of his passes (48%). Now, how does Marcus Freeman fix this, keep reading.

No fixes in sight

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Unfortunately, this offensive issue will not be able to be fixed this fall. As I said last night, due to personnel this is what we are going to see for the remainder of the year. It’s going to be ugly. There is no quarterback on this roster (more on this in a bit) what can enter the game and save this mess. No player that is hurt that can come back and ignite this offense either. What looks like a huge team issue, they have played down to many of their opponents this year. It’s a sad reality that due to the ineptness of this offense, it’s going to cost Notre Dame more than a few games this season.

What to do about Rees?

Sept. 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Toledo Rockets. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If Freeman is going to handle the defense, then you better have an offensive play caller that is elite. Right now, that is not Rees, he’s overwhelmed to say the least. Freeman wanted the former Irish quarterback to stay when he was hired, but it’s costing him dearly. If the Irish were able to score just 28 points per game, they’d be 5-1 (I know it doesn’t work like that but it’s still an example of what this season could have been). At worst, Freeman needs to bring in another coach to be co-coordinator or even, dare I say it, demote Rees until he proves that he can handle the play calling duties down the road. Part of the many issues is selecting who Rees wants to be in his offense via recruiting, and another part is developing players that are on campus. So far Rees has failed in both of these areas.

Fixing the quarterback issue

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) before the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

We know that Pyne was not the first choice for the Irish this season, but with who is on the roster how can Freeman not dip into the transfer portal for another option? They have to recruit one after opting not to take one during this past offseason. With the erratic play of Pyne and the injury history of Tyler Buchner, the Irish need depth at this position. They haven’t given Steve Angeli a shot, even though it was reported that he would get some reps. Why hasn’t this happened? A series here or there wouldn’t hurt anyone, especially given the fact that this year is a wash. Angeli needs to see some time against UNLV, regardless of the outcome to see if he might have what it takes to lead this team. It’s worth a shot at this point.

Rylie Mills breakout is real

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates making a tackle during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

This was someone who I thought was primed for a breakout year and that has happened. With what Isaiah Foskey has done, how could teams not shift their protection over to his side? Someone had to be the benefactor of that and it has been Mills. The sack numbers aren’t massive but his presence is, as he forced a fumble with three tackles during the contest against Stanford. In a season that looks lost, you have to look for silver linings and Mills has been one.

The defense is solid

Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) forces Stanford running back Casey Filkins (2) to fumble during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

For as bad as this offense has been, the defense is still doing enough to give this team a chance. They currently allow just 22 points per game which ranks them 36th in the country. Although they’re giving up a good amount of yards, 348.5 a contest, it’s 39th in the country and there are plenty of ranked teams in their area. This unit is good enough to win games for the Irish, it’s obvious that the offense isn’t helping at all.

What next?

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman pauses after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Get to bowl eligibility. That should be the main goal for the reminder of this season, along with getting younger players game reps. If they’re not redshirting, play them, it’s that simple. Live with the growing pains. Looking ahead to the remaining schedule, UNLV, Navy and Boston College should be wins, which would get the Irish to six wins. The issue is that the three other games remaining on the schedule are ranked opponents in Syracuse, Clemson and USC. This season is looking like a 6-6 campaign and could be worse if the Irish happen to lose to yet another team they’re better than.

