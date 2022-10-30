The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse

The Irish win against Syracuse was exactly what many envisioned this team would be like in 2022. Even though the season hasn’t gone to exactly to plan, they have gotten better, regardless of how fast that progression has gone. With two very tough games remaining, Clemson next weekend and USC in the regular season finale, the Irish have an opportunity to make a mark nationally. Find out what has been stuck in my mind since Notre Dame’s 41-24 road win against a ranked Syracuse team.

Rushing offense has to show up like this against Clemson

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish absolutely punished an undersized Syracuse defense, running the ball 56 times for 246 yards. Three scores on the ground helped the Irish put up one of their highest point totals of the season. Audric Estime was a load and Logan Diggs fed off his physicality. With back-to-back games against ranked teams, Notre Dame needed to get some confidence heading into next week. This rushing attack looks poised to give the Tigers problems and the offensive line seems to have gelled, which is why you’re seeing the rushing attack becoming so dominant. This effort needs to roll over into the game against Clemson on Saturday.

Passing game has to improve

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) reacts to pressure from Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The other part of the offense is the passing game, which still has plenty of it’s own issues. Like I mentioned in 5 Stars, Drew Pyne played well enough to lead the offense to 31 points when he was still playing but it wasn’t his arm that did much. The receivers once again disappointed, they seem to be doing that on a weekly basis. At this point, Pyne is the game manager, his job is to not lose the game, which is exactly what he did against Syracuse. The job will be the same against Clemson, if Pyne can gain closer to 200 yards through the air without throwing an ill-advised interception, the Irish have a shot at another upset.

Defense was excellent in the first half

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) and other defenders in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

What a great first two quarters the Irish defense played, it was a different story in the second half, but we’ll get to that next. The Irish had a pick-6 by safety Brandon Joseph, limited quarterback Garrett Shrader to just 5/14 for 35 yards in the first half. They allowed just seven points and only 53 rushing yards. Defensive coordinator Al Golden’s unit forced 3 three-and-outs and no first half drive lasted more than 7 plays. It was a dominant performance before the half.

Second half struggles continue

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (16) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The final two quarters was much different however, as the Irish gave up 17 points to a backup quarterback. Almost all of the yardage was through the air, and with Shrader out with an injury, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 190 yards. The issues in the second half have been well documented this season and with Clemson and USC looming, the defense has to be better as the game goes along. Luckily for the Irish, the offense didn’t have those issues and continued to score throughout the game, even with a lull in the third quarter.

Special teams have been special

Notre Dame with the blocked punt and TD on the next play! pic.twitter.com/oBT1uB7AGA — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 29, 2022

For the second week in-a-row, the Irish blocked a punt that led to a score. These are plays that you don’t expect to happen but when they do they’re a huge boost to the team. It’s part of a unit that really has come around, with the exception of Blake Groupe missing a field goal, the special teams were great. I’d like to see more of Clarence Lewis returning punts, he was electric in his one attempt. Chris Tyree in his lone attempt at a kickoff return went for 33 yards. This group is solid and can help win games.

A bowl game is back in play

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There was a point in the season when it looked like it might be a struggle for the Irish to make a bowl game. That is no longer with case, as just one more win will qualify them to play in the postseason. They have some margin for error and even thought it won’t be a New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff game, after the horrendous start to the season, it should be looked at as big time progress for first year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Defensive line has really come around to be very disruptive

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) gets past Syracuse Orange offensive lineman Christopher Bleich (63) to sack quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (16) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Four sacks on the day, all of them coming from a defensive lineman. It looks like rush end Jordan Botelho (I know he’s listed as a linebacker, but he’s really a rush end) has found his niche, pinning his ears back and using his speed to attack the quarterback. His two sacks and one hurry made a big difference. Isaiah Foskey also added a sack along with 2 tackles-for-loss, he’s finally showing that his breakout last year wasn’t a fluke. Jayson Ademilola had a half-sack with Howard Cross, while Gabe Rubio got a tackle-for-loss. When your defensive line can disrupt an offense without the help of blitzing linebackers, it’s a huge advantage and right now this group is that for the Irish.

Have to have one of the best practice weeks ahead of Syracuse

(Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

When the Irish have played against an ACC opponent over the last three years, they have lost one game (16-1), and that loss happens to be against next weekends opponent, Clemson. Notre Dame knows how good the Tiger’s are, even though they have not faced each other since 2020. Both teams are vastly different since their last matchup but are both talented squads. The Irish need to have one of their best practice / film weeks of the season as they prepare for the Tigers. The opportunity to throw a wrench into Clemson’s CFP plans are right in front of them and they need to be mentally and physically prepared to take them down.

