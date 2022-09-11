The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall

The harsh reality that the Irish are 0-2, 0-3 in the Marcus Freeman era, is still sitting strong in many peoples mind. There has not been much, if any good to come from Freeman’s first three games as the Notre Dame head coach. There were so many thoughts about this loss, the future of the program and more. Find out below where my mind is at after the devastating home defeat to Marshall.

How is this offense going to be fixed?

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12, Chris Tyree #25 and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of Notre Dame Fighting Irish look on prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The biggest glaring issue for the Irish is their offense. It’s bad, really bad. It should have been expected that Tyler Buchner would have some bumps in the road starting this year. Never in my mind did I think it would go so terribly. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Freeman made their choice early (I didn’t like it) and now after two games, the Irish are averaging just 15.5 points-per-game. In this era of football, that just is not the formula to win games. Rees is going to have to go back to the drawing board and find something, anything that is going to put points on the board. How they do it is the question and the immediate answer is to run the ball. How does the most explosive running back on the roster, Chris Tyree, have just twelve total touches so far this year boggles my mind. The Audric Estime experiment should be over. Both quarterbacks aren’t moving the ball through the air, so go to the ground until they show they can. Better play calling is a must, I still see the receivers or backs standing still while the ball is snapped making it easy for the defense to read what is happening. There has to be some confusion for a defense, there is not and the vanilla play calling has made their jobs much easier.

Do the Irish have the answer at quarterback on this roster?

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws as he is hit by Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson, Sr. (99) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

At this moment we are unsure of the severity of Buchner’s injury. What I would guess is that at minimum he is out for a few weeks. So what does Freeman do, turn to his back-up Drew Pyne? We know what Pyne is and if we read the tea leaves of the coaching staff, they don’t believe he is the guy. So what does that mean? That a massive question that I’m not sure Rees or Freeman have the answer to. Do they hope that elite quarterback CJ Carr reclassifies to the 2023 class? You better believe they do, but even if that does happen, he’s still a year away from suiting up for the Irish. If that isn’t an option, Freeman must hit the transfer portal hard for the 2023 season. My solution, give true freshman Steve Angeli some run, it won’t hurt to get him some experience and there really is nothing to lose at this point. But to answer the initial question, no, the answer is current not on the roster.

The good, this defense is fine

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Ramon Henderson #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sacks Henry Colombi #3 of the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There aren’t a lot of bright spots for this 2022 version of Notre Dame Football but this defense is good enough to help win games. They’re allowing 23.5 points-per-game which isn’t elite, but it’s good enough. Take away the pick-6 and it’s at 20 points-per-game, not terrible. The offense hasn’t helped at all, but asking them to score three touchdowns and a field goal a game isn’t a lot. Yes, there have been some issues, especially in the second halves of both games this year, but this group is good enough to keep the Irish in games.

What kind of recruiting impact does this start have?

At one point over the summer, the Irish had the No. 1 rated 2023 recruiting class. They have already lost their highest rated recruit in defense end Keon Keeley and after this start will others follow? The good news is that a few recruits went to social media and maintained their firmness to the program. The other ones, that remains to be seen. There have been rumors that Peyton Bowen is wavering and the other schools still recruiting him have to see blood in the water. Two games doesn’t make a program but the way the games were lost might have some recruits rethinking their decisions. It would be adding insult to injury if more recruits start to listen to other schools. It may be a bit too early to make an assessment on recruiting, but it sure isn’t the way to start Freeman’s career at Notre Dame.

What constitutes a “good” season now?

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on from the sideline against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule, games where many of us thought would be easy victories, have now turned into much more difficult contests. The next opponent, California, is 2-0 then North Carolina, who might not field a defense, but have an offense that can score with anyone. After that a ranked BYU in Las Vegas, a game which has become a much more daunting task after they upset Baylor this past weekend. After this horrendous start, a .500 season might be in the works. Making a bowl game would be a “good” season and although it might not be what we expected, expectations have to be adjusted after this start.

There are still second half issues

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walks off the field after losing to the Marshall Thundering Herd 26-21 at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Until this gets corrected, we are going to continue to point this out. In Freeman first halves, the Irish are out scoring opponents 45-30, but during the second stanza it’s much worse with a deficit of 24-51. That is not how you win football games. Are the Irish just not making proper adjustments or are they trying to do too much. None of us are in the locker rooms to really know but what we do know is that it’s not working. Could this be a strength coach Matt Balis issue? It very well could be, as the Irish have looked noticeably tired in each second half this year. Maybe more film time during the week instead of extra lifting. Whatever the issue it, it needs to be addressed immediately.

Did Brian Kelly know something we didn’t when he left?

Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts during the second half against the Southern Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Many of us where shocked when Brian Kelly took his southern accent to LSU during the off-season. After the Irish have taken two losses in two games, maybe Kelly wanted out before getting into this mess. He recruited this team, and undoubtably knew the strengths and weaknesses. Is this disaster partially his fault? It sure is, this roster is mainly players he wanted. Kelly had to have known that if he was in this position, his seat would be mighty hot. Taking a new job gives him some margin for error, as we have seen with him going 1-1 so far in Baton Rouge. I have a feeling Kelly knew what was in store for this Irish team and bolted before he felt the heat.

