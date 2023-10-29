The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over Pittsburgh

That was a fun game to watch for Notre Dame football fans, the Irish routing visiting Pittsburgh to a tune of 58-7.

The second 50 point scoring output of the year, with four others in the 40 point range, which is the kind of point totals that will win a lot of games. All three phases were clicking, Notre Dame scoring on special teams and defense in addition to its offensive contributions.

It was a great day for the Irish and that will reflect in this. Take a look below at what Notre Dame thoughts have stayed with me after its impressive win over Pitt.

The offense didn’t start off so great, but finished strong

It is very common for teams coming off a bye to come out rusty early in their first games back, Notre Dame did exactly that. Both of Sam Hartman’s interceptions came on the first two drives, the offense accounted for only 7 points at the half. Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker made some adjustments during the intermission, and saw the offense score on all of its drive in the second half with the exception of the victory formation final two snaps. Kudos to the coaching staff for making those changes to get the offense going.

Team win

Up to 51 points for @NDFootball – first time since 2019 the Irish have scored 50 points in two games in a single season. ND scored 50+ three times in 2019. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 28, 2023

This was the epitome of a team win. Each unit scored a touchdown, the defense out-scoring the Panthers, while the Irish special teams tied them. You are going to win a who lot of games with this kind of production across the board. Very impressive effort all around for the Irish.

Hartman regressing?

Sam Hartman throws two INTs in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/JRIs2rXFxE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 28, 2023

Well, his play certainly isn’t what it was earlier in the season, but after his disastrous first two drives, Hartman settled in. He completed 72% of his attempts for 288 yards, his biggest output since the fourth game of the year against Central Michigan. The touchdowns weren’t there, but the offensive production was. I’d say this game was one where the week off showed, then he settle in after a few reps. A solid game, but still room for improvement from Hartman.

Marcus Freeman is still learning

WATCH: Marcus Freeman on his clock management at the end of the first half that resulted in a short field goal for #NDFootball and a 17-0 halftime lead vs. Pitt. pic.twitter.com/aWU0fmTnmK — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 28, 2023

It is not easy to have to learn on the job, even harder when it’s a high-profile one like Notre Dame. That’s what Marcus Freeman is doing and it showed at the end of the second quarter. The Irish coach waited to call a time out, the valuable seconds lost could have given the offense a few more shots at a touchdown, instead having to settle for a field goal. Yes, point are great, and I understand trying to keep your defense on the sidelines. However, that defense was dominant in the first half, and putting them out there with a few second left on the clock, probably results in Pitt taking a knee instead of trying to run a few plays. It was a learning moment for Freeman, and hopefully he can make the adjustment going forward.

Secondary a strength again

Doing it for the ones who matter the most 💚#GoIrish☘️ | @jadenmickey_ pic.twitter.com/kz7Ern7NjE — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 29, 2023

This collective group for the Irish was absolutely dominant on Saturday. I’m not counting the 75 yards in garbage time, when the game was still full of the first team, Notre Dame’s secondary allowed just 127 yards and picked off 4 passes. Xavier Watts and had two on the day, he now leads the NCAA with 6 interceptions, Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray each snagging one as well. Mickey was the first of his career, was a memorable one as he took it to the house. Safety Thomas Harper tied for the team lead in tackles on the day. All of this was without Benjamin Morrison, who was held out with an injury. This unit was a literal no-fly zone against the Panthers.

Loved seeing the young kids getting to play

What a beautiful ball by Steve Angeli to Cooper Flanagan for the Touchdown pic.twitter.com/Y2o6yrKiL7 — 😀 (@AR15Number1Fan) October 28, 2023

Another aspect of Freeman’s growth is knowing when to pull the starters and right around the start of the fourth quarter, he ended their days. Backup quarterback Steven Angeli needs reps, and he tried to answer the question if the Irish need to look to the portal for a starter this offseason. If he keeps this up, they won’t need to. Running backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love got some solid run, wide receivers Braylon James, Jordan Faison and Tobias Merriweather flashed as well. Great job by the coaching staff to get them some valuable live reps.

Padding Audric Estime’s stats?

A hat trick for Audric Estime! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mjo3A5Fqzq — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 28, 2023

While I very much liked seeing the backups getting some 4th quarter run, I did not like the coaching staff inserting Audric Estime for a stat padding in the fourth quarter. Once Angeli came in, the bruiser’s day should have been over like it was for Hartman. The offense was having no issues carving up the Pitt defense, so it wouldn’t have mattered much which young back was in there. He already had two scores on the day, a third was nice but I don’t like the risk/reward in that situation with the game already out of hand.

Chris Tyree needs to be involved more

The punt return was exceptional, the bomb for 47-yards was just as good. Then Tyree vanished from the game plan in the second half, which was very odd to me. He was clearly the best player on the field for the first 30 minutes, but only got four touches in that time span and that was it. Yes, the game got out of hand quickly in early in the second half, but you have to scheme to use your weapons better. Tyree needs to touch the ball 8-10 times per game.

Clemson week

Final | NC State 24, Clemson 17 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 28, 2023

The juice for this game just isn’t there like is has been in years past, and it dulled even more after Saturday’s results. The Tigers lost again, this time to NC State, putting their record at 4-4. This is a shell of what the Clemson program used to look like, wonder if Will Shipley regrets his decision now? The Irish still can’t take the Tigers lightly, there’s still plenty of talent on that sideline. Just have to take care of business and stay focused.

