The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s win over Cal

This is going to be a trying season

Anytime you win it’s a great feeling but when it’s an struggle all game against a team that has much less talent, it’s a bit troubling. Just looking ahead at the schedule, it’s going to be a rough next two weeks. North Carolina can’t defend at all, but they can put up points with some of the best teams in the nation. BYU is coming off a loss to Oregon, but they’re still ranked inside to top 25 and on the “road” in Las Vegas. Stanford and UNLV should be wins but then another tough two weeks with games at Syracuse and then at home against Clemson. After the Tigers, the Irish could be sitting at 3-6 if they don’t improve quickly. Not great.

Tommy Rees’ national blow-up still doesn’t sit well with me

I’ve looked at many responses at Rees lighting up his new starting quarterback Drew Pyne and surprisingly more people than I thought were fine with it. I know that Pyne wanted to be pushed harder as well. Personally, I just can’t agree with that kind of behavior. There are different ways, more effective ways to get your point across (and yes, I played football). I might be in the minority here, but I just hate seeing this, especially from Rees considering his play-calling performance so far this year.

Rees’ play-calling

Speaking of Rees’ play-calling, it’s been average at best this year. I’ve been asking to see motion during snaps all year and we finally saw some. Those plays all turned out into positive outcomes. His use of running backs in situations is beyond me however. The second offensive series is a perfect example which saw Chris Tyree get a first down carry from inside the ten for a loss of two-yards. Then on third-and-eight, Audric Estime is Pyne’s outlet and comes up two-yards short on a pass. Why their roles in this situation weren’t swapped still confuses me. You want your bruiser taking a carry as he lines up close to the goal-line and your most explosive pass-catching running back as the outlet on third-down. We did see some screens also but there needs to be more. Also have to utilize jet sweeps as well, the only one that has been run this year has gone for 22-yards. Why we haven’t seen more of this is beyond me.

Tackling has to be better

The defense once again played well enough to hang around but they could have had an even better performance. There were numerous missed opportunities to have tackles-for-loss against a quarterback that really isn’t much of a runner at all. Yes, the defense is going full speed and flying around but there needs to be a bit of awareness when trying to take down a statuesque quarterback.

Offensive line continues to have issues

False starts really haunted the Irish and not just on third-downs. These are drive killers. Blake Fisher, Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll each had a false start. Correll had multiple bad shotgun snaps and one exchange with Pyne that resulted in a lost fumble. Yes, it’s probably mostly Pyne’s fault but Correll has some blame on that play as well. They also allowed two sacks but that isn’t a terrible number. They still have issues on the interior, especially who picks up blitzers. A so-so game from this unit but they have yet to play up to their potential.

Still not much of a passing game

The idea that Pyne would unlock the passing game was quite the misnomer. In fact, this was the lowest output of the season through the air for the Irish with just 150 passing yards. Yes, it’s going to take time for this offense to gel with Pyne but it wasn’t an immediate upgrade. His longest completion went just 36-yards and it wasn’t to a receiver, it was Estime. The second longest went to Tyree for 21-yards. The receiver group, which I’m including star tight end Michael Mayer, had a long of 19-yards. This needs to improve drastically and soon.

I’ll eat my words on Estime

I claimed in my pre-game keys that the Estime experiment needed to be over. Well, the second-year bulldozer had the best game of his young Irish career. A career high in rushing yards with 76 on 18 carries and he added his first career reception. Estime didn’t stop with just one reception either, he chipped in three total catches for 43-yards. I love what I saw from Estime and if he continues to perform like this going forward, the duo along with Tyree will be a formidable combo.

The Irish finally won a second-half

It took until the fourth game of Marcus Freeman’s coaching career but he finally exercised his second-half demons. The Irish finished, which has been a massive struggle, and get a win. This team needed to remember what it felt like to be on the winning side of a football game, it had been a while, all the way back on the regular season finale against Stanford last year. It’s a good feeling that they should enjoy, but hopefully they got right back to work today preparing for North Carolina.

