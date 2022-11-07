The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s upset of Clemson

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the Irish dominated Clemson, getting their signature win of the year, 35-14 over the Tigers. If you are still feeling euphoric, join the club. It was one of those wins that you will remember for a long time, even though it was just a regular season victory. There are still plenty of thoughts going through my mind and here are a few of them (one of them deserves a bit more than a blurb and that will be coming tomorrow!).

The Irish dictated how this game was going to be played

The Irish wanted to play a certain way (make it a war in the trenches) and forced Clemson to do the same. Notre Dame then used their superior physicality and pushed around the ACC’s best. Marcus Freeman played to their strength, on the lines and the Tigers had no chance to keep up. You have to credit strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis for the job he has done with the lines. This should be the blueprint for the remained of the season.

The Irish own the ACC

It’s safe to say that Notre Dame doesn’t need to ACC, but they really need the Irish. In the 2020’s has been dominant play for multiple Notre Dame teams, racking up an impressive 17-1 record. If you stretch it back a bit further, to 2017, it’s 31-3, a sparking 91.1 winning percentage. Over this past summer when the Irish continued to say no to joining a conference, the ACC made the most sense due to it’s affiliation with other sports. They had already squashed the notion that if Notre Dame was in a conference they’d not be as good in 2020. The Irish would immediately be an annual front runner for the conference title but clearly they don’t need to join.

The defense showed up big time

The defense was dominant on Saturday night, it was one of the best showings on a massive stage that we have seen in recent memory (Wisconsin in ‘21 with 13 points would be the closest). The final Tigers touchdown was when the game had already been decided, so while the game was still competitive, the Irish held the visitors to just a lone touchdown. They allowed under 300 total yards, 281 to be exact, won the turnover battle, sacked the quarterback four times and put points on the board. This defense has grown a lot, this whole team has, but it’s great to see this kind of performance with so many eyes on the Irish.

Foskey now among the nations sack leaders

Speaking of dominant, Isaiah Foskey has been in the zone recently. His line on Saturday wasn’t eye popping, 4 tackles with a sack and tackle-for-loss, but his impact was felt. The Tigers had to account for Foskey on every play and that made an impact on their play calling. In his last three games, the junior has 5.5 sacks, which has brought his season total to 8.5, good for second in the country, just .5 being USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu. The breakout sophomore campaign put a bar very high for Foskey, but after this recent run, it looks like he will have the opportunity to match or even surpass last years sack total of 10. Enjoy Foskey for the remainder of this season, as he continues to look like an early entry player who has a very good chance of being drafted very high.

Revenge game was a success

You think that the Irish forgot about DJ Uiagalelei torching the defense in 2020 for 439 yards through the air? I know they didn’t and it showed up big time last night. The allowed just 191 yards this go around, made head coach Dabo Swinney make an ill-advised change at the position and held him to a pedestrian 33.9 quarterback rating. Revenge was successful. How about the other player that the Irish wanted to stop, Will Shipley? That was a raving success as well, limiting him to just 63 yards on 12 carries, with a long of just 14 yards. The revenge factor here focused more on Shipley recruitment, stringing the Irish along before picking Clemson. It turns out that Notre Dame didn’t need him and another W in the revenge column.

The run game was awesome

It’s not just the running backs who should be getting the credit here, but I have already highlighted the lines so let’s highlight the backs, specifically Logan Diggs and Audric Estime. Both of them have emerged from the pack as the lead rushers, leaving Chris Tyree with “mop up” duty. Diggs and Estime each went for over 100 yards, not just off one big run, they earned those yards. One of my keys to upsetting Clemson was to rush for over 200 yards and the Irish went over 250. It was a banner day for this unit along with the line and hopefully a sign of more to come.

The ceiling has changed, how high can this team go?

If the Irish continue to play with this kind of intensity and aggressiveness, they could very well win their remaining games. The next two weeks should be a walk through, with a top 25 matchup against USC in the season finale. Notre Dame could very well end up 9-3 after a disastrous start to the season. Is that good enough to get them into a New Years Six game? It might be, the resume would feature five wins over ranked opponents (even though UNC wasn’t at the time they faced off), which would be among the best in the country. That along with the Notre Dame brand could very well send them to a New Years Six bowl and a very high ranking to start the 2023 season.

