The day after: Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s shutout of Boston College

That was a memorable game yesterday, wasn’t it? The Irish absolutely dominated the visiting Eagles, snow and shine. The most impressive win of the year left a very positive taste in everyone’s mouth and it’s going to show here as well. These are my lasting thoughts about Notre Dame’s 44-0 trouncing of Boston College.

This team is built for October on football

When the weather changes and passing becomes much more difficult, there are plenty of teams that struggle with conditions, this Notre Dame team is not one of those. Their very solid defense travels, even with some struggles last week, but for the most part it’s a very good unit. They showed that yesterday with five forced turnovers. Offensively, this ground and pound run game is built for the cold, with the offensive line dominating their opposition opening holes for the backs to take advantage of. The question now is what happens in California next Saturday, where the conditions won’t be nearly what they were in South Bend yesterday.

Ben Morrison is the next three-and-out player on this roster

Although tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey have yet to declare for the NFL Draft, it’s almost a forgone conclusion they will move on to the next level. Last year it was offensive tackle Joe Alt making his very impressive true-freshman debut, giving us the idea that he is most likely going to declare early. Ben Morrison now has thrust his name into that conversation as well. On the season, the first-year player no has five interceptions (one taken back for a score) and twenty-seven tackles. Yes, he’s gotten picked on more than a few times, but what he has done in less than a year since graduating high school is beyond impressive. Morrison is just scratching the surface and by the time his junior year rolls around, he’s going to be popping up on plenty of first-round mock drafts.

The team finished

The question wasn’t if Notre Dame was going to win going into halftime, it was if they would let up off the gas and allow Boston College to get back into the game. Well, the answer we got was a full game played by the defense, but not quite the offense. Just seven points post-halftime, but obviously it was enough to get the job done. Overall due to the conditions I’m not as concerned about the second-half offensive results. We all wanted to see this team finish off an opponent and they did that yesterday.

Some backups got valuable game experience

It would have been nice to see backup quarterback Steve Angeli get some reps, even if it was just handing the ball off, unfortunately that didn’t happen. Running back Gi’Bran Payne got a few carries which was nice to see even if nothing really came out of it. Defensively, this side of the ball saw plenty of young players get some reps. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed tied JD Bertrand for the team lead in tackles with five. Another ‘backer Junior Tuihalamaka got extensive playing time and registered three tackles. Plenty of others got some time on the field and it was great to see. Depth is paramount in college football and even though the game was already decided when these freshman got most of their reps, they are still important.

Nice to see Tyree contribute again

The forgotten man in the backfield, Chris Tyree made his presence remembered. Eight touches going for 51 yards and a score really helped give Logan Diggs and Audric Estime some time off. Yes, Tyree has already passed his season-high in touchdowns and is just about thirty yards from his career-high in total yards achieved during his freshman year. It’s been great to see him healthy but you have to wonder about his future in South Bend. It’s clear that Tyree has been passed by Diggs and Estime in the depth chart. It wouldn’t shock me to see him enter the transfer portal looking for an opportunity to be a bigger part of another teams offense.

A sixth straight 10-win season is still achievable

Who would have thought after the Irish started 1-2 this year that they would be on the cusp of keeping this streak alive? I sure didn’t think this would be the case but this team has gotten better each week even if the results weren’t exactly what we were looking for. Three wins over ranked team, four if you count North Carolina who wasn’t ranked at the time of their contest but is not, is nothing to scoff at. The opportunity to play spoiler to USC and still have a chance to be invited to a New Years Six bowl game is still very much a possibility. It’s been a trying season, but one to build on for Marcus Freeman.

On to USC

Trojan Family! How we feeling?! Catch the highlights (with Gus & Joel on the call) 📼🔔✌️ pic.twitter.com/MSQqfvTQ9W — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 20, 2022

The anticipation for the season finale is massive and it’s going to feel like forever until the game is played. With the short work week, it’s going to be impossible for many of us not to be thinking about the game in Los Angeles. The Trojans didn’t play a complete game like the Irish did, their offense led by Caleb Williams is one of the few that can give defensive coordinators nightmares. Their defense is a different story, like a typical Pac-12 team, they don’t play much. Four times this year, the USC defense has given up over 35 points, all of them coming in the last five weeks, with hapless Colorado being the lone team not to reach that total. The Trojans on paper might be the better team, but this matchup will be much closer than what the numbers suggest.

