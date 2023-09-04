The day after: Lasting thought’s on Notre Dame’s win against Tennessee State

Notre Dame football has looked like one of the best teams in the country through their first two games.

They have won each of them by a combined score of 98-6, an absurd number. Yes, their competition has not been anywhere close to what the Irish have, but winning like this shouldn’t be overlooked.

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Notre Dame took apart Tennessee State, but like every week, there are plenty of thoughts that run through my mind following a Saturday of Irish football. Find out below my lasting thoughts on another Notre Dame blowout win, this time in South Bend.

In my 5-star article following the game, I didn’t mention the fact that the defensive and offensive line struggled at times against the Tigers. Why aren’t I concerned? Well, it was their first game, they were in Notre Dame Stadium and were playing like they had nothing to lose. Over the course of a game, talent wins out almost every time, so I wasn’t concerned much with that aspect of the Irish’s performance.

Audric Estime should get some early Heisman hype

Audric Estime currently leads the Power 5 in yards after contact (152) & leads the nation in missed forced tackles (16) 🔥. Estime is also #2 nationally in 10+ yard runs ☘️ pic.twitter.com/s8rLpqYEOd — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 3, 2023

Estime has been an absolute beast so far this year. With this offensive line, keeping him fresh with the other rotation of backs (which I’ll touch on later), will be a big key to this Notre Dame offense. It’s just two games and very early, but he junior has been dominant and there is a real possibility this could be his last in South Bend. With that in mind, he should get getting some early Heisman hype with the way he has played.

Sam Hartman is a magician

He didn’t even play in the second half, which was the right move for the team and coaches, but Hartman has taken this offense to the next level. Four drives, four touchdown this week, giving him 12 total drives this season with 11 resulting in touchdowns. The only drive he missed on, was a missed field goal, so every drive has resulted in points or potential points. WOW.

Getting the backups, especially quarterback, reps is huge

This is how you build teams from year to year, getting your next wave of players valuable experience, even when the game is out of hand. You just can’t replicate facing off against another team in practice. Against Navy, I clamored for more reps for this group and we saw a full half of it against the Tigers. Steve Angeli was great, and so was Kenny Minchey in his limited time, but great experience for the backup quarterbacks. Plenty of reps went around for the defensive line, with Brenan Vernon, Tyson Ford, Gabriel Rubio and Donovan Hinish all getting some time. Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and Jaylon Sneed were flying around making plays. A win is at the top of the importance list, but getting young players experience is right below it in my book.

Loaded a running back

I questioned the 5-deep proclamation in the preseason, but that’s what the Irish have. Behind Estime, Jeremiyah Love is explosive and is one of the fastest Notre Dame players I have seen in a long time. Gi’Bran Payne has an extremely similar game to Estime, just missing his burst, but still very serviceable. Jadarian Price is fun to watch and Devyn Ford can’t see the field because everyone else is playing at such a high level. It’s a very good problem to have.

Not too much to complain about

Right now, there is not much to complain about as an Irish fan. The offense looks like it can’t be stopped and the defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown. You really can’t ask for more, it’s been quite the two-game stretch, so let the good times roll.

