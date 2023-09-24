The day after: Last thoughts on Ohio State’s comeback road win over Notre Dame

If you are like me, you are still buzzing after Ohio State football’s last second comeback win on the road against Notre Dame.

An early season signature win will go a long way, and already has as reflected in the coaches poll. The confidence is through the roof for this team, who has earned a few days off as they are off next weekend.

The momentum gained should help on the recruiting trail, but there were other thoughts on my mind since last night’s thrilling victory. Find out below what has continued to stick out in my mind after Ohio State’s big win over Notre Dame.

The defense is officially elite

Points allowed by Ohio State's defense through 4 games the last 3 seasons. 2021: 93 2022: 54 2023: 34 pic.twitter.com/LjAz4BGf5u — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

I mentioned this last night, but I can’t get over it, this defense is elite. There was a lot of pressure on defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to eliminate allowing big plays, especially in big games. He passed his first test this year with flying colors, allowing just 14 points to a high scoring Notre Dame team. The unit is allow just over 35% of their third downs to be converted, second in the nation in scoring with 8.5 points allowed per game, while scoring twice in four games. For the first time in Ryan Day’s tenure, his defense is winning games.

The offense on the other hand…

Thoughts

Isn’t yet. Are the pieces there? You better believe they are. The issue is experience. Kyle McCord needs to continue to improve (more on him later), the offensive line needs to continue to gel and play as a unit, while the play calling needs to be better in certain situations. Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline are still figuring out how to work together in this capacity, and they are figuring out McCord’s style to match theirs.

About Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord on 3rd down against Notre Dame: 10/13 for 155 yards and nine first downs. Clutch [ via @Chris11W ] — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

You better believe he’s growing up. Not once did he complain during the spring and fall about being the unquestioned starter. McCord earned it by his consistent play and that showed on Saturday evening. Was he perfect? No, but with this defense he doesn’t need to be. McCord didn’t find the end zone, but didn’t throw a pick. That to me is the most important aspect of his game, not turning the ball over. The final drive is going to go a long with with his confidence as well.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ryan Day said if Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't return after "spraining" his ankle, Emeka Egbuka may not have been open, as the defense was doubling up Harrison. "His presence made a huge impact on the game." pic.twitter.com/pHyMApMO3v — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

Another so-so game, but the bigger concern here is his ankle. There will be an off week for Harrison Jr. to get closer to 100%, but no update as of yet on his status. Returning to the game was big, even if it didn’t show up in the box score. Notre Dame used bracket coverage on him for most of the night, and when it didn’t it was All-American Benjamin Morrison covering him. The Buckeyes need a Harrison Jr. healthy going forward.

Play calling

LB Jack Kiser HUGE 4th down stop! 😤 (🎥: NBC) pic.twitter.com/fS5Nsp9SAx — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

Let’s circle back to the play calling, which was not all that great. The continued force feeding of runs to the short side bother me so much. TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and even Xavier Johnson are high-level athletes that work best in space. The fourth down jet sweep to Egbuka almost cost the Buckeyes the game. The motion that is run just clogs up the line, I’d love to see that player come over the middle for a delayed screen instead of being a decoy. It was the first big game for the combo of Day and Hartline and hopefully they learned a lot from this one.

This win will help later in the year

Thoughts

Every year the goals are simple: beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, and win the national championship. This win didn’t do anything to the goals, but it will prepare the Buckeyes for getting to their first one. Notre Dame’s playing style is extremely similar to the Wolverines with the physical line play, run first offense, and solid quarterback play.

More on the Defense

Thoughts

Like mentioned before, stopping the big play was an emphasis this year, but I’ve come to the conclusion that with that getting corrected, the pass rush has suffered. Many times last night we saw Hartman just still comfortably in the pocket, but since the safeties were deep, nothing was there behind them. The linebacker have to cover the middle in this scheme (can’t afford to blitz them as much), so relying solely on the defensive line to create pressure, you’re going to see times like last night. However, there was one consistent wrecking ball …

Tyleik Williams

Tyleik Williams was the highest graded defensive player. 82.4 Tommy and Steele were our 2 lowest graded. Tommy had a 36.1 grade Steele had a 29.9 grade — ConnorKnowsBall (@ConnorS68607931) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

Talk about underrated, Williams is starting to really stand out. He’s a play- making defensive tackle, and you really don’t see many of them. A person his size shouldn’t be able to move the way he does with Knowles even having him drop back into zone coverage (he almost picking off a pass). He was consistently making plays, even if he wasn’t credited with a tackle. Williams might just be the best lineman on the team.

Day’s postgame outburst

Both clips pic.twitter.com/HSqnCHFbZu — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

There are lots of people negatively responding to Day calling out former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz. Well, if you didn’t know, Holtz called out the Ohio State coach and called the program soft. Day had enough, and wanted to stick up for his team. Ohio State followed his intensity and willed its way to a win. I honestly didn’t mind it at all. You defend your family and Day did exactly that.

Now for the off week

This is what you call SPEED ⚡️ @TreVeyonH4 pic.twitter.com/SfKz5iSpYt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2023

Thoughts

It’s coming at a great time. Following a big game, getting a chance to rest, and self-scout to see where the team can get better. Harrison Jr. getting an extra week to recover is big. There is time for emotions to settle and get back to work. The job is not done, but getting a break now should help going forward.

