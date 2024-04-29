This Day in Kings History: April 28th

(KTXL) – One year ago, on April 28th, 2023, the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the teams’ first-round playoff series to force a Game 7.

Behind a team-high 28 points from Malik Monk and double-doubles from both De’Aaron Fox (26 points, 11 assists) and rookie Keegan Murray (15 points, 12 rebounds), the Kings won, 118-99.

The win sent the series back to Sacramento; it also ended a six-game losing streak by the Kings on the Warriors’ home floor.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 29 points, while Klay Thompson added 22 points for Golden State.

Download the FOX40 App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.