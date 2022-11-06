What a day! Justin Fields breaks historical NFL record by a quarterback.

In case you haven’t been paying attention to what former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been doing over the last few weeks, he’s starting to figure things out — and this week in a big way.

The Chicago Bears were at home hosting the Miami Dolphins Sunday and Fields had himself one whale of a game, one in which he broke an NFL record. Fields had a fine day throughout the air alone, tossing three touchdown passes and no interceptions, but he was almost unstoppable on the ground. So much so that he broke the single-game NFL rushing record for a quarterback by wracking up 178 yards on just 15 carries (11.9 avg.).

The Bears have a lot of cap space they can utilize in the offseason and are attempting to stockpile draft picks for the future, and it sure looks like they are starting to figure out that Fields is the guy to build around with what we’ve seen over the last three weeks or so.

In case you missed any of the action, we have some of Fields’ best plays from Sunday afternoon in the Windy City.

Justin Fields alludes one of many tackles for loss

Justin Fields hits tight end Cole Kmet for a TD on a nice play fake and roll out

Fields with a great touchdown pass to receiver Darnell Mooney with a defender in his face

Fields showing his athleticism by outrunning everyone for 61-yards for a touchdown (check out the pump fake)

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥 📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/EaiuoLqHYO — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Another angle of the 61-yard touchdown run that shows off the athleticism even more

Fields hits Kmet again for a touchdown through the air

Fields escaping a sack and breaking another tackle to convert on a key 3rd down

More yards gobbled up on the ground by the former Buckeye QB

