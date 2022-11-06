What a day! Justin Fields breaks historical NFL record by a quarterback.
In case you haven’t been paying attention to what former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been doing over the last few weeks, he’s starting to figure things out — and this week in a big way.
The Chicago Bears were at home hosting the Miami Dolphins Sunday and Fields had himself one whale of a game, one in which he broke an NFL record. Fields had a fine day throughout the air alone, tossing three touchdown passes and no interceptions, but he was almost unstoppable on the ground. So much so that he broke the single-game NFL rushing record for a quarterback by wracking up 178 yards on just 15 carries (11.9 avg.).
The Bears have a lot of cap space they can utilize in the offseason and are attempting to stockpile draft picks for the future, and it sure looks like they are starting to figure out that Fields is the guy to build around with what we’ve seen over the last three weeks or so.
In case you missed any of the action, we have some of Fields’ best plays from Sunday afternoon in the Windy City.
Justin Fields alludes one of many tackles for loss
Think you got @justnfields? Think again.
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/CDD9W3UMts
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Justin Fields hits tight end Cole Kmet for a TD on a nice play fake and roll out
Beautiful play fake. @justnfields hits @ColeKmet to give the #DaBears the lead!
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/jUsXkK57kE
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Fields with a great touchdown pass to receiver Darnell Mooney with a defender in his face
TO THE MOON(EY) 🚀🌙
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/NLkz56XUBR
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Fields showing his athleticism by outrunning everyone for 61-yards for a touchdown (check out the pump fake)
JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/EaiuoLqHYO
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Another angle of the 61-yard touchdown run that shows off the athleticism even more
So much speed. @justnfields
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/V98uswvVWb
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Fields hits Kmet again for a touchdown through the air
.@ColeKmet has another! #DaBears
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/PxncogSQgi
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
Fields escaping a sack and breaking another tackle to convert on a key 3rd down
Justin Fields escapability 💯
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/g3mv0do64e
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
More yards gobbled up on the ground by the former Buckeye QB
178 rushing yards and counting for @justnfields 🔥
📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/aIzueAPR5j
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
