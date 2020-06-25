It was on this date in 1992 that the NBA moved its draft out of New York City and into Portland's Memorial Coliseum.

And why not?

The pro basketball media was in the midst of spending part of its summer vacation in Portland, anyway, and it just seemed so much easier to keep everyone right here.

The NBA Finals had just featured the Blazers and Bulls and, more to the point, in just three days, the Tournament of the Americas was scheduled to open in Portland.

That, you will remember, was a very big deal -- the first public appearance of the Dream Team.

So the league packed up its elaborate telephone system (remember those days before the lottery when team representatives sat at tables with phones and relayed their picks to the commissioner?) and headed to the Rose City.

And it proved to be one of the deepest drafts in NBA history. At the top, a trim Shaquille O'Neal was selected No. 1 by the Orlando Magic. No. 2 was Alonzo Mourning by Charlotte.

Both ended up in the Hall of Fame.

Christian Laettner, a terrific college player who was on the Dream Team, was taken third by Minnesota.

The rest of the first round featured some very solid players who hung around the league for many years, including Jimmy Jackson, Walt Williams, Robert Horry, Anthony Peeler, Doug Christie, Hubert Davis, Jon Barry, Latrell Sprewell and Don MacLean.

But, as far as the Trail Blazers were concerned, that depth didn't last long enough for them to get a quality player with either of their two choices.

Portland took Syracuse small forward Dave Johnson with the 26th choice and TCU center Reggie Smith at No. 31.

Each player lasted just two seasons in the league.

On this day in history, Portland hosted the 1992 NBA Draft, Magic drafted Shaq originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest