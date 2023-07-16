Day, Harbaugh among Big Ten coaches named to Dodd Trophy watchlist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are plenty of good coaches in the Big Ten, and five of them were included in the first preseason edition of the Dodd Trophy watchlist.

The prize, named after famed Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, goes to the coach who combines on-field performances with off-field success, and the preseason watchlist features 21 different coaches from around the country, including five from the Big Ten.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That group includes Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who guided his team to the College Football Playoff and a Big Ten championship last season.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, whose lone loss in 2022 came to the Wolverines, was also added to the list as his program looks to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Elsewhere, Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, who won the top prize in 2014, were also added to the watchlist, as was Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

Other high-profile names include Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, among others.

Advertisement

The award isn’t based solely on in-season performance. The watch list takes into account a program’s graduation rate, it’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR), its commitment to service and charity, and its Academic Progress Rate (APR), according to a press release.

A panel of previous winners, national media, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a member of the Dodd family will choose the winner of this year’s award.

Dodd coached Georgia Tech from 1945 to 1966, earning a record of 165-64-8 over that span, including a 9-2 record in his final season. He died in 1988.