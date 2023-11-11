On this day: Greg Minor, Maurice King debut for Boston

On this day in Boston Celtics history, small forward Greg Minor made his debut for the team, the first game of a five-season career with the franchise. An alum of the University of Louisville where he averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and made two trips to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, Minor would end up being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers 25th overall in the 1994 NBA draft without ever actually playing for them.

The Georgia native would be traded the day after the draft to the Indiana Pacers with Mark Jackson for Eric Piatkowski, Pooh Richardson, and Malik Sealy, then waived by the Pacers.

He was then picked up by the Celtics as a free agent a few days later.

Minor suited up for Boston for the first time in a 102-82 loss to the Houston Rockets, getting four minutes of floor time with no turnovers or fouls.

He would score 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting and block a single shot for good measure for a respectable if unremarkable debut.

It is also the date of Boston floor general Maurice King debuting for the Celtics in a 151-118 demolition of the (then) Cincinnati Royals (now, Sacramento Kings) at the old Boston Garden in 1959.

The Kansas product played 19 minutes and scored an impressive 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

