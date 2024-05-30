On this day: Gordon makes Scotland debut

20 years ago today, Craig Gordon made his Scotland debut.

Two decades later he's in the provisional squad for Euro 2024 and could become the nation's oldest ever player if he makes it onto the park in Germany.

Now 41, the fresh-faced goalkeeper earned his first cap on 30 May 2004 as Berti Vogts' side trounced Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 at Easter Road.

Darren Fletcher, Gary Holt, Gary Caldwell and Nigel Quashie were on the scoresheet in an emphatic win in the capital.

Back then, would young Gordon have expected he'd still be playing for Hearts and Scotland all these years later?