On this day: former Boston Celtics Bruce Bowen, Rick Brunson born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Celtics small forward Bruce Bowen was born in Merced, California in 1970. Bowen played his collegiate ball with Cal State Fullerton and was signed by the Miami Heat in 1997 after several stints playing overseas, having gone undrafted in the 1993 NBA draft.

While Bowen only played one game for the Heat, it was enough to get him noticed by the Celtics, who signed him as a free agent the next year. With Boston, the Californian would slowly establish a reputation as a defensive stalwart, eventually earning an All-Defensive Second Team nomination.

He would play two seasons in total for the Celtics, averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and as many steals per game.

Rick Brunson's 2000-01 Shot Chart: Volume: LOW | P_18 (percentile)

Shot Skill: POOR | P_8

Efficiency: POOR | P_6

Efficiency Value: POOR | P_10 Favorite Zone: MidRange

Best Skill Zone: Restricted

Best Value Zone: Restricted#RickBrunson#Celtics #Knicks pic.twitter.com/VDNZDgdsok — NBA Shot Charts (@NBAChartBot) May 15, 2019

It is also the birthday of former Celtic point guard Rick Brunson, father of current New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Born today in 1972 in Syracuse, New York, Brunson played for Temple at the collegiate level before going undrafted and playing in Australia before stints in the Continental Basketball Association.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 13: Rick Brunson looks on from the bench. The Celtics won 134-127 in double overtime. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

He would work his way into the NBA, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks before signing with Boston in 2000.

Brunson played just seven games with the Celtics, over which he logged 3.7 points, 1.3 boards, 3.4 assists, and a steal per contest.

Finally, it is also the birthday of guard Jerry Kelly, who was born on this day in 1918 in New York City, New York.

The Marshall alumnus played for the Celtics in their inaugural campaign of 1946-47 and played a total of 43 games for Boston that season.

Kelly averaged 6.0 points per game over that stretch.

