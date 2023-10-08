On this day: former Boston Celtics big man Brett Szabo signs

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise signed big man Brett Leon Szabo in 1996. Szabo was a native of Postville, Iowa who was a multi-sport athlete playing golf and baseball on top of basketball. He played his college basketball with the Division II Augustana College Vikings of Sioux City, Iowa, where he won All-North Central Conference (NCC) honors two seasons in a row in 1989 and 1990.

Szabo went unselected in the 1991 NBA draft and ended up signing a camp deal with the Charlotte Hornets several years later in 1994 before being waived by that team several weeks later.

The Iowan would bounce around the Continental Basketball Association and overseas before landing a shot with the Celtics, for whom he would play one season.

The center would appear in 70 games for the franchise in the 1996-97 NBA season, putting up an average of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes of playing time.

It would be both his first and last stop in the NBA, making one more camp deal with the Philadelphia 76ers the following fall, but did not make the team.

