The day after: Final takeaways from Chargers’ victory over Colts

The Chargers defeated the Colts on Monday night to clinch their spot in the playoffs.

Here are my final takeaways from the Week 16 win.

Defense does it again

The Chargers finally found their groove on the defensive side of the ball, taking care of the Dolphins and Colts, two teams with prolific offenses in playoff contention.

They carried that momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium, as the defense dominated quarterback Nick Foles and company.

The group allowed just 173 total yards, recorded seven sacks and three interceptions, and held Indianapolis to zero third-down conversions on ten attempts.

Los Angeles had six players with two-plus quarterback pressures and one or more sacks: Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, Drue Tranquill, Morgan Fox, Kenneth Murray and Chris Rumph.

One of the interceptions was Derwin James, who was called for a personal foul and then was ejected for a head-to-head hit on Ashton Dulin in the second quarter.

After James left the game, Alohi Gilman entered alongside Nasir Adderley. Gilman, who had served as the starter while James missed the previous two contests with a quad injury, played at a high level.

With Joey Bosa expected to return to practice this week after being out with a groin injury since Week 3, the defense will be a scary sight to opposing offenses.

Needs to be cleaned up

The Chargers were uneven on the offensive side of the ball. While they produced 314 total yards and two rushing touchdowns, there were plenty of miscues along the way that would not cut it in the playoffs.

Starting with the turnovers, Los Angeles had two, one on an interception, where Justin Herbert attempted a tight-window throw under pressure, and a lost fumble by Herbert.

Herbert had his typical eye-popping throws, but it wouldn’t be fair to say he was on his A-game. This was the second-straight game without a touchdown pass, compared to four turnovers in that timeframe.

Then, the penalties. The Bolts’ longest play was a 30-yard pass from Herbert to Donald Parham Jr. However, it was negated by a holding penalty called on Trey Pipkins.

Story continues

Next, it was failing to capitalize on the defense’s three takeaways. Of those possessions, they produced just a field goal.

Finally, the third-quarter touchdown drought continued, marking the tenth straight week that the Chargers failed to find the end zone.

If Los Angeles wants to make a run, these things need to be cleaned up.

Finding his footing

After missing most of the first half of the season with a hamstring issue, Allen is coming into his own at the right time.

On Monday night, he posted 11 catches for 104 yards, marking the first time Allen had over 100 receiving yards this season.

In his past four games, Allen has 37 catches for 370 yards and a score.

Allen’s partner-in-crime, Mike Williams, had four catches for 76 yards.

Allen and Williams’ presence will be vital towards the success of the offense in the playoffs.

Equipped to withstand injuries

The Chargers entered this season with many pundits pegging them to make the Super Bowl after an off-season roster reconstruction. However, that narrative faded as they became the most injured team in the NFL.

The injury bug bit star players Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater in Week 3. Then, it got to J.C. Jackson in Week 7.

Three of the starters along the defensive line were diminished, as Austin Johnson, Christian Covington, and Otito Ogbonnia went down with season-ending injuries in a two-game span between Weeks 9 and 10.

Keenan Allen has played just eight out of 15 games. In addition, Mike Williams, Corey Linsley, and Trey Pipkins have all missed at least three contests due to their perspective injuries.

Los Angeles overcame the losses by having a robot at the quarterback position in Herbert, who has still performed at a high level, despite dealing with fractured rib cartilage that he sustained in Week 2.

Additionally, it speaks to the team’s depth.

Michael Davis has stepped up in a big way as the No. 1 cornerback. When Allen and Williams were out, Josh Palmer filled in nicely. Jamaree Salyer has held his own in place of Slater. And the team has gotten solid contributions from Morgan Fox, Kyle Van Noy, and Alohi Gilman, among others.

But Brandon Staley has been the most important piece in the ascend. He has effectively game-planned and schemed to create one of the most dominant defenses, which has only given up 31 points during the three-game winning streak.

With a 6-6 record entering December, the Chargers were on the bubble. But due to a hot defense and Herbert being Herbert, Los Angeles is now in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

With the high level of play in recent weeks and knowing that they should be getting Bosa and Slater back, sky is the limit for the Bolts.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire