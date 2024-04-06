On this day: Danny Ainge hits 1000th 3-pointer, Robert Parish plays 1561st game

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Celtic shooting guard and team president Danny Ainge became the third NBA player in league history to reach 1,000 made 3-point shots in 1995. He was no longer with Boston at the time, having been traded to the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers before landing with the Phoenix Suns, the team with whom he was playing when he passed that lofty record.

Only Dale Ellis and Reggie Miller had shot as many 3-pointers at that time in NBA history, the dynamics of the game still focused on near-basket makes with shots from the midrange being taken in abundance still being the norm.

The game has changed a LOT since Ainge’s era as a player.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

It is also the date that former Boston Celtic big man Robert Parish became the NBA’s all-time leader for games played, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1,560 games while with the Charlotte Hornets.

The former Boston big man would finish his career with 1,611 games played while with the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97, with whom he won his fourth and final championship.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire